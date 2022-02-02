Poet Elizabeth Bishop Day
The 111th birthday of U.S. poet laureate Elizabeth Bishop (1911-1979) will be celebrated from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 8, at Gardens Hotel, 526 Angela St.
Key West poets laureate, members of the Key West Poetry Guild, and other local poets will present some of Bishop’s descriptive and intriguing Key West and other poems, along with other poets’ poems about her life here between 1937 and 1949.
Masks are recommended and social distancing required; seating is limited. Gate opens 5:15 pm. Donations for expenses appreciated.
For information, call 504-228-2899, or mail malcolmrw2013@hotmail.com.
Concert at the Tennessee Williams
The Tennessee Williams Theatre’s Encore Series will present a lineup of national tour Broadway musicals and concerts, with “An American in Paris” opening on Saturday, Feb. 5; Neil Berg’s “50 Years of Rock N Roll – Part II” on Friday, March 11; and “Ten Tenors! Direct from Australia” on Wednesday, March 16.
Tickets are available online at http://www.keystix.com or at 305-295-7676. The Tennessee Williams Theatre is located at 5901 College Road.
Artist-designed baseball bats
On the eve of Key West’s 200th anniversary, Play Ball!, a multivenue exhibition, celebrates two of the ingredients in Key West’s secret sauce: our cultural roots in Cuba, and our love of baseball. A central component of the project is the creation of 200 commissioned, artist-designed baseball bats. The Studios of Key West has sought artists to design a baseball bat using their favorite materials, turn it into a unique artwork, then submit it for participation.
The exhibition will be on view Thursday, March 3, through Thursday, March 31.
Artists will be paid 65% of the sales proceeds from any Play Ball! bats, with the balance supporting The Studios of Key West and Old Island Restoration Foundation.
For information about the project, visit https://tskw.org/call-for-artists-play-ball-artists-baseball-bats/.
Concert Series
Southernmost Chamber Music Society will offer a series of three concerts at St. Paul’s Church, 401 Duval St. Concerts will be performed in the sanctuary, with audiences distanced and masked, all at 7 p.m. A reception will follow in the cloisters.
A concert on Thursday, Feb. 24, will feature classic and romantic pieces and the Thursday, March 31, event will showcase the work of mainly French composers, including Faure, Milaud, Gaubert and others.
For information, visit https://www.southernmost chambermusicsociety.com/events
Honky Tonk burlesque
Key West Burlesque will pay tribute to the classic country-and-western songbook in a down-home and dirty productions called “Honky Tonk Heartbreak: a Country-and-Western Revue” at 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 18, at the Key West Theater, 512 Eaton St.
The show will feature a live band of local C&W musicians and is an anthology of stories, songs and striptease.
The “one-night only” revue combines the talents of Key West Burlesque favorites Tatah DuJour, Moana Amour, Steve Crane, with the musical talents of Izzy Zaidman and Jerome Miller. They are joined by a cast of nationally touring burlesque and variety performers including Beneva Fruitville, Lila Starlet and Kevin Dixon.
Tickets are available at http://www.thekeywesttheater.com or by calling 305-985-0433.
Cemetery tour
A Key West Cemetery Stroll will be held Saturday, Feb. 19. During the stroll, small groups of visitors will be escorted to gravesites where interpreters will tell the stories of the deceased in brief monologues. Three tours will be offered, 9:30, 9:50 and 10 a.m.
The event offers an opportunity to learn first-hand about some of the people who have given Key West its colorful and significant character. Space is limited for the tours and pre-registration is required. A donation of $20 (cash or check) per person to the Historic Florida Keys Foundation is requested, with all proceeds devoted to cemetery restoration. Participants should enter the cemetery by either the Windsor Street or Frances Street gates and go to the registration table on 2nd Avenue.
Additional tours will be offered on Saturday, March 19.
Reservations can be made by calling 305-304-1453
Commemorative bricks
The Key West Art & Historical Society will be selling personalized commemorative bricks to be placed along the southwest walkway adjacent to the Custom House, 281 Front St.
The bricks, priced at $125, can accommodate up to three lines of wording. For purchase or information, visit https://www.bricksrus.com/donorsite/kwahs
TSKW Glow Hours
The Studios of Key West offers weekly happy hours at Hugh’s View, a rooftop terrace at the Old Town art center at 533 Eaton St. The site offers panoramic vistas and live music on select evenings.
Glow Hours are free and open to the public from 5 to 7 p.m. on select Mondays and Tuesdays.
Doors open at 5 p.m. and close at 5:30, or when the 40-person capacity is reached.
For information on available dates, visit http://www.tskw.org or call 305-296-0458.
Art classes offered
Karen Beauprie is offering a class “Finding Your Voice in Watercolors” at the Key West Art Center, 301 Front St. on Tuesdays until March 29.
Classes will be held upstairs at the Key West Art Center & Gallery. Masks and either proof of vaccinations or a weekly test for COVID will be required to attend classes. Classes are limited to eight students due to distancing requirements.
For information, call Karen at 847-687-2667. For registration, call the Art Center, 305-294-1241 for individual classes.
Guitar classes
Classical guitarist Mateo is offering two guitar classes. On Sundays, the Guitar Orchestra Class will be held from 4 to 5 p.m. at the
Coffee Mill Dance Studio, 804 White St. Guitarists at all levels are welcome. For registration email mjampol627@gmail.com.
A class for beginners will held each Monday from 4 to 5 p.m. at Williams Hall, 729 Fleming St. For registration, visit http://www.williamshall.org.
The cost for each class is $20.
For information, call 305-304-1437.