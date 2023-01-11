This Just In

Book signings
Author Joy Castro will be offering a book reading and signing copies of her new novel, “One Brilliant Flame” at the San Carlos Institute, 516 Duval St., on Wednesday, Jan. 11, from 5 to 6:30 p.m. This event is presented by Key West Art & Historical Society, Key West Literary Seminar and Books & Books Key West. Copies will be available for purchase at the event.
Castro’s latest novel, set in Key West in 1886 when the booming cigar industry makes it the most prosperous city in Florida, blends elements of rebellion, revolution, liberty and secrets. As a rebel base for the anti-colonial insurgency in Cuba, Key West is also a tinderbox for six young friends with ambitious dreams. Against the backdrop of the Great Fire of Key West, “One Brilliant Flame” explores the luminous fates of consuming passion and encroaching peril in the face of insurrection, sacrifice and inextinguishable hope.
For tickets, visit http://www.kwahs.org/upcoming-events
Coffee, Cookies & Conversation, the Marathon Library’s Speaker Series, will kick off at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 12, with veterinarian Doug Mader.
Mader will talk about the benefits that pets bring to our daily lives. Aside from the obvious companionship that pets provide, there are multiple medical studies that show that having pets improves the quality of people’s lives, both in their mental and physical health.
The talk is free and open to all and will take place at the Marathon Library, 3490 Overseas Highway.
The Speaker Series continues at 2 p.m. on Thursdays through March. Visit http:// www.keyslibraries.org and click “events” to see upcoming speakers. For information, stop by the library or call 305-743-5156.
New York Times author S.A. Cosby will speak at 6 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 16, at the Key West Public Library’s Palm Garden, 700 Fleming St, as part of the Friends of the Key West Library’s 2023 Speaker Series. The event is free, but due to limited seating, advanced registration at www.friendsofthekeywestlibrary.org is required. For more information, call 305-292-3595.
Preservation awards
The Historic Florida Keys Foundation is accepting applications for its annual Preservation Awards through noon, Friday, Jan. 20.
Awards are given in March for the categories of preservation, rehabilitation, and restoration of historic properties and for new construction that maintains the integrity of a historic neighborhood.
Properties throughout Monroe County are eligible, but those previously entered may not participate unless significant new work has been accomplished.For information and an application visit http://www.historicfloridakeys.org or call 305-292-6718.
Choral group seeks singers
Keys Choral Arts is looking for singers for its spring season.
Rehearsals are held on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at Grace Lutheran Church, 2713 Flagler Ave. Auditions are not required and the group is preparing for its spring concert scheduled for Tuesday, March 28.
Membership is open throughout the month of January to anyone 16 and older, with basses and tenors particularly desired. Dues are $100 per person and full and partial scholarships are available.
Keys Choral Arts is a true community chorus for people who love to sing. Audio learning tracks are provided for each voice part, and can be accessed at http://www.keyschoralarts.org. All that is required is a love of making music and a sincere commitment to dedicate the necessary time for rehearsals and individual learning.
For information, call Tim Peterson at 561-445-1709 or email keyschoralarts@gmail.com.
Cemetery Stroll
A Cemetery Stroll will be offered at the historic Key West City Cemetery this season will take place on Sunday, Feb. 12. During the stroll, small groups of visitors will be escorted to grave sites where interpreters will tell the stories of the deceased.
Among the gravesides to be visited are those of the Knight Family, Sloppy Joe Russell, B’Nai Zion Jewish Cemetery, Gladys Bates, Captain Outrageous, the Otto Family and Figueredo Plot.
The tour will take approximately 90 minutes. Participants should wear comfortable shoes and plan to walk more than a mile on uneven ground. Bottled water will be provided.
This is an opportunity to learn first-hand about some of the people who have given Key West its colorful and significant character. Space is limited for the tours and pre-registration is required. A donation of $20 (cash or check) per person to the Historic Florida Keys Foundation is recommended, with all proceeds devoted to cemetery restoration. Participants may enter the cemetery by either the Windsor Street or Frances Street gate and go to the registration table on Palm Avenue.
The groups are scheduled for departures at 9:30, 9:50, and 10:10 am. Reservations are necessary and can be made by calling or texting 305-304-1453 or by emailing at hfkf@bellsouth.net.
An additional stroll will take place Sunday, March 5.
The cemetery strolls are sponsored by the City of Key West and the Historic Florida Keys Foundation.
TSKW Glow Hours
The Studios of Key West offers weekly happy hours at Hugh’s View, a rooftop terrace at the Old Town art center at 533 Eaton St. The site offers panoramic vistas and live music on select evenings.
Glow Hours are free and open to the public from 6 to 8 p.m. on select Tuesdays.
Doors open at 6 p.m. and close at 6:30, or when the 40-person capacity is reached.
For information on available dates, visit http://www.tskw.org or call 305-296-0458.