This Just In

Book signings

Author Joy Castro will be offering a book reading and signing copies of her new novel, “One Brilliant Flame” at the San Carlos Institute, 516 Duval St., on Wednesday, Jan. 11, from 5 to 6:30 p.m. This event is presented by Key West Art & Historical Society, Key West Literary Seminar and Books & Books Key West. Copies will be available for purchase at the event.

Tags

Recommended for you