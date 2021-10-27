Public art sought
The Studios of Key West is seeking proposals for public art at its primary facility at 533 Eaton St., a three story, 16,000 square foot art center with galleries, classrooms, a theater, roof terrace and bookstore. Although any proposals will be considered, interest is centered on two locations:
The Lower Roof area, not regularly accessible by the public, but visible from the terrace
The Stairwell, four stories high with blank walls and an open central space stretching 57’
The Studios has $26,438 designated for public art as the remaining portion of its 1% for Art obligation from the renovations of our facility. However, that figure is a minimum, not a limit; depending on the proposals we receive, our final budget may be up to twice that. Open to artists and design professionals working in all media who demonstrate creativity, professionalism and relevant experience. Artists living or working in Monroe County, or who have a previous relationship with The Studios (eg. former artists-in-residence) will be given some preference, but quality and suitability for the project are the primary concerns.
Phase one deadline is Sunday, Nov. 21. Submit via email. For information, visit http://www. tskw.org
Choral Arts schedule
The Keys Choral Arts has scheduled Christmas concerts at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 401 Duval St. The first will be Sunday, Dec. 5, starting at 4 p.m. and marking the return of the Eaton Street Christmas Stroll, involving the Tropic Cinema, Key West Theater, the Studios of Key West, Old Stone United Methodist Church and Williams Hall. The event is free, but registration is required at http://www.keyschoralarts.org.
The Southernmost Chamber Music Society will hold a Christmas Concert with Keys Choral Arts at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 14, also at St. Paul’s Church. Ticketing information is available at http://www.southernmostchambermusicsociety.com and at http://www.keyschoralarts.org.
Scavenger hunt
Grab your costumes and head over to the Key West Public Library, 700 Fleming St., for a family-friendly, outdoor, self-directed scavenger hunt.
Ask library staff at the front desk for your first clue and then search the library’s haunted palm garden for 14 clues to win a prize!
You may participate in the scavenger hunt any time during the library’s operating hours, weather permitting. This activity will be available now until Oct. 30. For information, call 305-292-3595.
Black Pumas to headline Music & Arts Festival
Key West Art & Historical Society and COAST Projects will host the COAST Is Clear Music & Arts Festival on Saturday, Dec. 4, starting at 11 a.m. on the Parade Grounds of Fort East Martello, 3501 S. Roosevelt Blvd.
The all-day, family-friendly outdoor event kicks off with an artist’s market, food vendors and cash bar. Three music stages will present an alternating lineup of talent, starring Grammy-nominated headliners Black Pumas and featuring national and international favorites Phosphorescent, Rayland Baxter, Langhorne Slim, Liz Cooper, and SUSTO, interspersed with performances by locally-based favorites.
For information, visit http://www.coastisclearfest.com
Library storytime
The Key West Library will offer an early literacy storytime program for children each Friday morning at 11 a.m. The program features interactive stories, songs, rhymes and crafts.
The early literacy practices help build the foundation for a lifelong love of learning. Storytime offers an opportunity to experience the practices in action, to discover great books, music and to socialize with other parents. Expecting parents and siblings are welcomed.
For information, call 305-292-3595. The library is located at 700 Fleming St.
Free English tutoring
Literacy Volunteers of America provides free, confidential one-to-one and small group literacy instruction for any Monroe County resident who needs help reading, writing and communicating in English. For information on tutoring or being a student, stop by the office inside the Lions Club building, 2405 N. Roosevelt Blvd., call or text 305-304-0578 or visit http://www.lva-monroe.com. LVA serves students in the Lower, Middle and Upper Keys.
TSKW Glow Hours
The Studios of Key West offers weekly happy hours at Hugh’s View, a rooftop terrace at the Old Town art center at 533 Eaton St. The site offers panoramic vistas from the Gulf to the Atlantic and live music on select evenings.
Glow Hours are free and open to the public from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursdays.
Doors open at 6 p.m. and close at 6:30, or when the 30-person capacity is reached.
For information, visit http://www.tskw.org or call 305-296-0458.
Guitar classes
Classical guitarist Mateo is offering two guitar classes. On Sundays the Guitar Orchestra Class will be held from 4 to 5 p.m. at the Coffee Mill Dance Studio, 804 White St. Guitarists at all levels are welcome. For registration email jampolmateo1@gmail.com.
A class for beginners will held each Monday from 4 to 5 p.m. at Williams Hall, 729 Fleming St. For registration, visit http://www.williamshall.org.
The cost for each class is $20.
For information, call 305-304-1437.