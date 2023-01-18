This Just In

Dachshund Parade
The annual Wienerpalooza Dachshund Parade will be held at 11:45 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 22, starting at the Custom House, 281 Front St,. and finishing at RockHouse Live, 135 Duval St., a distance of approximately .2 miles.
The event is a sanctioned Sunset Social Drinking Club fundraiser for Luci’s Fund, which aids animals in need. Costumes are encouraged and all breeds are welcome.
Cafe con Libros
Students in the Creative Writing Club of the College of the Florida Keys will present selections of their projects at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, at the Key West Library, 700 Fleming St.
Impromptu Concerts to present Lysander Trio
The second concert of Key West Impromptu Classical Concerts’ season will feature the Lysander Trio at 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22, at St. Paul’s Church, 401 Duval St.
The Lysander Trio has developed a reputation for exciting programming, finding creative ways to connect well-known masterworks with pieces by lesser-known and underrepresented composers and discovering common threads across cultures and times.
The program will feature works from Sergey Rachmaninoff, Ludwig van Beethoven, and Robert Schumann.
Admission is $20 at the door and students are admitted free.
For information, including subscriptions and donations, visit http://www.keywestimpromptu.org.
Preservation awards
The Historic Florida Keys Foundation is accepting applications for its annual Preservation Awards through noon, Friday, Jan. 20.
Awards are given in March for the categories of preservation, rehabilitation, and restoration of historic properties and for new construction that maintains the integrity of a historic neighborhood.
Properties throughout Monroe County are eligible, but those previously entered may not participate unless significant new work has been accomplished. For information and an application visit http://www.historicfloridakeys.org or call 305-292-6718.
Performance talks
Master flautist and lecturer Galen Abdur-Razzaq will give a performative talk on Afro-Cuban Jazz at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, at the Key West Library, 700 Fleming St. For information, call 305-292-3595.
He will also speak about “Jazz and the Civil Rights Movement,” at 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, at the Marathon Public Library, 3490 Overseas Highway. For information, call 305-743-5156.
Seating is limited for both events.
Abdur-Razzaq studied at Berklee College of Music and holds a master’s degree in Education and Performing Arts from Rutgers University.Choral group seeks singers
Keys Choral Arts is looking for singers for its spring season.
Rehearsals are held on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at Grace Lutheran Church, 2713 Flagler Ave. Auditions are not required and the group is preparing for its spring concert scheduled for Tuesday, March 28.
Membership is open throughout the month of January to anyone age 16 and above, with basses and tenors particularly desired. Dues are $100 per person and full and partial scholarships are available..
Keys Choral Arts is a true community chorus for people who love to sing. Audio learning tracks are provided for each voice part, and can be accessed through its website http://www.keyschoralarts.org. All that is required is a love of making music and a sincere commitment to dedicate the necessary time for rehearsals and individual learning.
For information, call Tim Peterson at 561-445-1709 or email keyschoralarts@gmail.com.
Cemetery Stroll
A Cemetery Stroll will be offered at the Historic Key West Cemetery this season will take place on Sunday, Feb. 12. During the stroll, small groups of visitors will be escorted to gravesites where interpreters will tell the stories of the deceased.
Among the gravesites to be visited are those of the Knight Family, Sloppy Joe Russell, B’Nai Zion Jewish Cemetery, Gladys Bates, Captain Outrageous, the Otto Family and Figueredo Plot.
The tour will take approximately 90 minutes. Participants should wear comfortable shoes and plan to walk over a mile on uneven ground. Bottled water will be provided.
This is an opportunity to learn first-hand about some of the people who have given Key West its colorful and significant character. Space is limited for the tours and pre-registration is required. A donation of $20 (cash or check) per person to the Historic Florida Keys Foundation is recommended, with all proceeds devoted to cemetery restoration. Participants may enter the cemetery by either the Windsor Street or Frances Street gate and go to the registration table on Palm Avenue.
The groups are scheduled for departures at 9:30, 9:50, and 10:10 am. Reservations are necessary and can be made by calling or texting 305-304-1453 or by emailing at hfkf@bellsouth.net.
An additional stroll will take place Sunday, March 5.
The cemetery strolls are sponsored by the City of Key West and the Historic Florida Keys Foundation.
TSKW Glow Hours
The Studios of Key West offers weekly happy hours at Hugh’s View, a rooftop terrace at the Old Town art center at 533 Eaton St. The site offers panoramic vistas and live music on select evenings.
Glow Hours are free and open to the public from 6 to 8 p.m. on select Tuesdays.
Doors open at 6 p.m. and close at 6:30, or when the 40-person capacity is reached.
For information on available dates, visit http://www.tskw.org or call 305-296-0458.