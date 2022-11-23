‘Messiah’ performance
Key West United Methodist Church, 600 Eaton St., will host a performance of Händel’s “Messiah” at 7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 27.
“This year will be our 37th annual performance of the world’s most famous and beloved oratorio. We hope that people can take a little time out their very hectic holiday season to listen to the glorious music and remember the ‘reason for the season’,” said James Cutty, conductor of the annual production.
Accompaniment for the concert will be provided by Tim Peterson on piano and Ann McFarland on organ. This year’s soloists include Tricia Coyne, Trey Forsyth, Kathy LeTarte, Ann McFarland, Jordan Sommer, Jillian Todd and Susie Trost.
Singers who wish to participate in the all-in-one-day event should arrive by 1:45 p.m. for rehearsals from 2 to 4:30 p.m. For information, call 248-249-7341. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. The concert is a gift to the community, admission is free and all are invited to a reception following the performance.
Hurricane season ends
Conch Republic dignitaries and military forces, elected officials and civic leaders will unite to say farewell to the 2022 hurricane season on Wednesday, Nov. 30, at the USCGC Ingham, Truman Waterfront Park.
Live music begins at 4 p.m., with Raven Cooper and Uncle Bob. The ceremony starts at 4:30 p.m., and includes the blowing of the Sacred Conch Shell, presentation of colors by the Key West Cadet Squadron US Civil Air Patrol, and benediction by Bishop Jonathan Carey, Glad Tidings Community to Community Outreach program.
The ceremonial burning of the hurricane flags, with the Conch Republic’s Speaker of the House, Paul Menta and Gen. Scarlett Jai Sommers, CO of the Conch Republic Army, will be held at 5 p.m.
The Conch Republic is a “sovereign state of mind,” and the nation’s values are humor, warmth, respect and peace.
For information, visit http://www.conchrepublic.com and http://www.conchrepublicmilitaryforces.com.
POSH fundraiser
A fundraiser for the Florida Keys SPCA will be held from 6 to 9:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1 , at the Audubon House & Tropical Gardens, 205 Whitehead St.
The event will be Key West formal attire featuring a fascinator hat, which is a head piece, a style of millinery. It is usually a large head decoration on a band or clip with elaborate trimmings and decoration like a formal hat and it can incorporate a base to make a miniature hat. Everyone is welcome to wear one.
Providing music will be Suenalo, a nine-piece Miami Latin band.
A New Orleans-style Second Line Parade will begin at 9:30 p.m. with an after party at Smokin Tuna Saloon, 4 Charles St.
For tickets, visit https://fkspca.ticketleap.com/posh-9th-annual/.
Plant a Million Corals opening
Summerland Farms, 23801 Overseas Highway, will be the site of the opening of Plant a Million Corals from 3 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3.
Tours of the newly established Restoration Park, information and demonstrations of our coral restoration operation and a meet and great with the team will be offered. Dr. David E. Vaughan, the scientist who pioneered micro-fragmentation, the technology used in many of the successful coral restoration programs around the world, will be available for questions.
The free event will conclude with a “coral cutting,” the micro-fragmentation of the organization’s 1,000th coral to commemorate the new facility.
A ticketed event will follow at the South of the Seven Restaurant, 17075 Overseas Highway. Live music, cocktails, a silent auction and a dinner raising money for the ongoing programs of the Plant a Million Corals Foundation will be held. Updates on operations, future plans, and opportunities for involvement with coral restoration and the restoration park will be discussed.
For information or tickets, visit http://www.plantamillioncorals.org or email plantamillioncorals@gmail.com.
Pet pictures with the Grinch
Hank’s Hair of the Dog Saloon, 409 Caroline St., will host a photo session for pets and the Grinch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3. For a $20 cash donation pet owners will get a professional high-resolution digital photo of their favorite four-legged friend with the world famous furry green grump.
Proceeds will benefit River’s Wish, Inc., a senior dog sanctuary founded by Farmer Jeanne Selander. Also available are silent auction prizes, cocktails and mocktails and lunch selections from Garbo’s Food Truck.
Hank’s proprietor, Linda Turek, will match all funds raised.
For information on River’s Wish, Inc., visit http://www.riverswishinc.org. For information on pet pictures, email Kate McDonnell at bidogspa@gmail.com.
Holiday open house
The Key West Woman’s Club will host an open house from 4 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 4, at 319 Duval St.
The annual event will feature tours of the historic Hellings House, music by the Bahama Village Children’s Choir and the Key West Community Orchestra, a tree-lighting ceremony, desserts and appetizers and Edith Amsterdam’s infamous eggnog.
Donations of new and unwrapped clothing items for students from K-12 are appreciated.
Sail into Historic Exploration KWAHS
On Thursday, Dec. 15, Keys historian Cori Convertito will lead the next in a series of monthly historically informative two-hour seafaring excursions presented by Key West Art & Historical Society in partnership with S/V Argo Navis. She will be speaking on “Lighthouses of the Florida Keys.”
Passengers aboard the catamaran Argo Navis will enjoy Bloody Marys, mimosas or non-alcoholic beverages and light breakfast fare, while Bertelli shares the illuminating back-story and personal insights on the day’s topic, “Captain Benjamin Baker and Florida Keys Pineapple Farming.” His knowledge of Ben Baker, known as the King of Florida Wreckers in the 19th century, is extensive, and he will deftly examine Baker’s connection to Key West and his later ventures of introducing pineapple farming to the Florida Keys.
“Conch Cuisine & Culture,” will be presented by Key West Food Tours owner Analise Andrews on Thursday, Jan. 19.
Historic Seaport Sails are limited to 50 attendees; for reservations, visit http://www.kwahs.org/upcoming-events; cost is $75 for KWAHS members, $90 for non-members.
For information, contact Cori Convertito at 305-295-6616, Ext. 112, or email cconvertito@kwahs.org.
TSKW Glow Hours
The Studios of Key West offers weekly happy hours at Hugh’s View, a rooftop terrace at the Old Town art center at 533 Eaton St. The site offers panoramic vistas and live music on select evenings.
Glow Hours are free and open to the public from 6 to 8 p.m. on select Tuesdays.
Doors open at 6 p.m. and close at 6:30, or when the 40-person capacity is reached.
For information on available dates, visit http://www.tskw.org or call 305-296-0458.