Advance screening
The Tropic Cinema, 416 Eaton St., will host an advance screening of “Are You There, God? It’s Me, Margaret” on Friday, March 24.
In attendance will be stars Rachel McAdams and Abby Ryder Fortson, producer James L. Brooks, writer/director Kelly Fremon Craig, producers Julie Ansell and Amy Brooks and author Judy Blume.
For tickets, visit http://www.tropiccinema.com.
Movie night
The Bahama Village Music Program will host a screening of the movie “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 24, at the Frederick Douglass Community Center, 111 Olivia St. The cost is $3 for children and $5 for adults.
Queer Keys Rally
A rally to protest anti-LGBTQIA+ legislation will be held at noon on Saturday, March 25, in Bayview Park. Organizers wish to demonstrate to Tallahassee that the Conch Republic believes in equity, justice and love for all members of One Human Family. For information, email info@queerskeys.org.
Cemetery Stroll
The final Cemetery Stroll will be offered at the Historic Key West Cemetery this season on Sunday, March 26. During the stroll, visitors in small groups walk with a group leader to the grave sites, where interpreters are stationed to tell a short story about the deceased in brief monologues.
The groups are scheduled for departure at 9:30, 9:50 and 10:10 a.m. Reservations are necessary and can be made by calling 305-304-1453. The tour will take approximately 90 minutes.
Participants should wear comfortable shoes and plan to walk over a mile on uneven ground, and bottled water is provided.
Women’s Film Festival
The annual Key West NOW Women’s Film Festival has opened at the Tropic Cinema, 416 Eaton St.
On March 22, Agnès Varda’s 1962 film “Cleo from 5 to 7” will be shown. A young pop singer contemplates her own mortality as she awaits the results of a biopsy.
The final Wednesday’s film (March 29) is the HBO documentary, “The Janes,” telling the story of a group of women in pre-Roe Chicago, who worked together to provide safe abortions to thousands of women. Two of these women (now in their 80s) will join the audience by Zoom after the screening for a discussion of this topic.
All films will be shown at 6 p.m. Tickets are available online at https://www.tropiccinema.com or at the door.
Choral Arts Concert
Keys Choral Arts will present their Spring Concert: “For the Love of Song,” at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 28, at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 401 Duval St.
This program will include compositions by Felix Mendelssohn, Clara Schumann, Dan Forrest, Morten Lauridsen, John Rutter and others. There will also be a medley of music from the American classic music theater tradition, “The Sound of Music.” The cost is $30 per person, which includes a wine and bites reception after the concert.
Tickets can be purchased at the door or in advance at http://www.keyschoralarts.org.
Migration Mania
Key West Tropical Forest & Botanical Garden, 5210 College Road, will host Migration Mania from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 1.
The day features two age-level egg hunts with 6,000 eggs, environmental education booths, children’s interactive playground, games, crafts and face painting.
All children will receive a raffle ticket for fun, kid-friendly prizes and additional raffle tickets may be purchased for prizes ranging from gift certificates to local restaurants and fun water activities, to the grand prize, a bicycle. Food and beverages will be available for purchase.
The Migration Mania helps keep state standard aligned field trips free for local Monroe County students. 3,500 students participated in the free Living Lab STEM program last school year.
The event is free for members and children younger than 3. Admission is $5 for non-members and children 3 and older. There is a maximum charge of $10 per family. Memberships available on site.
For information, call 305-296-1504 or visit http://www.keywest.garden.
TSKW Glow Hours
The Studios of Key West offers weekly happy hours at Hugh’s View, a rooftop terrace at the Old Town art center at 533 Eaton St. The site offers panoramic vistas and live music on select evenings.
Glow Hours are free and open to the public from 5 to 7 p.m. on Mondays and Tuesdays.
For information on available dates, visit http://www.tskw.org or call 305-296-0458.