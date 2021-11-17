Lighted boat parade
The Schooner Wharf Bar/Absolut Vodka Lighted Boat Parade will set sail at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 11.
Boats of all sizes, dinghies, kayaks, ships and schooners all are eligible to share in the holiday’s maritime parade and Christmas spirit. The will be boatloads of prizes for the 12 winning places and a free raffle with all entries receiving a prize.
Entry forms are now available at Schooner Wharf, 202 William St., or at http:/wwwschoonerwharf.com. Entries received by Monday, Nov. 22, will have fees waived.
A captains’ meeting will take place at 8 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 9, on the upper deck of Schooner Wharf with complimentary beverages and hors d’oeuvres.
For information, call Evalena or Sheree at 305-292-9520.
Black Pumas to headline Music & Arts Festival
Key West Art & Historical Society and COAST Projects will host the COAST Is Clear Music & Arts Festival on Saturday, Dec. 4, starting at 11 a.m. on the Parade Grounds of Fort East Martello, 3501 S. Roosevelt Blvd.
The all-day, family-friendly outdoor event kicks off with an artist’s market, food vendors and cash bar. Three music stages will present an alternating lineup of talent, starring Grammy-nominated headliners Black Pumas and featuring national and international favorites Phosphorescent, Rayland Baxter, Langhorne Slim, Liz Cooper, and SUSTO, interspersed with performances by locally-based favorites.
For information, visit http://www.coastisclearfest.com
Choral Arts schedule
The Keys Choral Arts has scheduled Christmas concerts at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 401 Duval St. The first will be Sunday, Dec. 5, starting at 4 p.m. and marking the return of the Eaton Street Christmas Stroll, involving the Tropic Cinema, Key West Theater, the Studios of Key West, Old Stone United Methodist Church and Williams Hall. The event is free, but registration is required at http://www.keyschoralarts.org.
The Southernmost Chamber Music Society will hold a Christmas Concert with Keys Choral Arts at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 14, also at St. Paul’s Church. Ticketing information is available at http://www.southernmostchambermusicsociety.com and at http://www.keyschoralarts.org.
Holiday Concert and BazaarThe Key West Art & Historical Society will host a Holiday Concert and Bazaar from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10, on the porches and walkways of the Custom House Museum.
The celebration will feature artisans, musicians and choirs, food and libations and a holiday light show of vector projections on the brick face of the Custom House, 281 Front St.
For information, call Kassandra Collett at 305-295-6615, Ext. 114, or email kcollett@kwahs.org.
TSKW Glow Hours
The Studios of Key West offers weekly happy hours at Hugh’s View, a rooftop terrace at the Old Town art center at 533 Eaton St. The site offers panoramic vistas from the Gulf to the Atlantic and live music on select evenings.
Glow Hours are free and open to the public from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursdays.
Doors open at 5 p.m. and close at 5:30, or when the 40-person capacity is reached.
For information, visit http://www.tskw.org or call 305-296-0458.
Holiday burlesque
The Key West Burlesque will present “The Sugar Rum Cherry: A Burlesque Nutcracker” at the Key West Theater at 8 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, Dec. 15-17.
The cheeky production of the naughty but nice two-act holiday reverie showcases a bevy of burlesque beauties who dance their way through the land of libations in an adult version of the holiday classic.
The Key West Theater is located at 512 Eaton St. For tickets and information visit http://www.thekeywesttheater.com
Guitar classes
Classical guitarist Mateo is offering two guitar classes. On Sundays the Guitar Orchestra Class will be held from 4 to 5 p.m. at the Coffee Mill Dance Studio, 804 White St. Guitarists at all levels are welcome. For registration email jampolmateo1@gmail.com.
A class for beginners will held each Monday from 4 to 5 p.m. at Williams Hall, 729 Fleming St. For registration, visit http://www.williamshall.org.
The cost for each class is $20.
For information, call 305-304-1437.
Library storytime
The Key West Library will offer an early literacy storytime program for children each Friday morning at 11 a.m. The program features interactive stories, songs, rhymes and crafts.
The early literacy practices help build the foundation for a lifelong love of learning. Storytime offers an opportunity to experience the practices in action, to discover great books, music and to socialize with other parents. Expecting parents and siblings are welcomed.
For information, call 305-292-3595. The library is located at 700 Fleming St.
Free English tutoring
Literacy Volunteers of America provides free, confidential one-to-one and small group literacy instruction for any Monroe County resident who needs help reading, writing and communicating in English. For information on tutoring or being a student, stop by the office inside the Lions Club building, 2405 N. Roosevelt Blvd., call or text 305-304-0578 or visit http://www.lva-monroe.com. LVA serves students in the Lower, Middle and Upper Keys.