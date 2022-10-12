Distinguished Speaker Series
The Key West Art & Historical Society will host Distinguished Speaker Series guest Rodney Kite-Powell, who will present “Charting the Land of Flowers: 500 Years of Florida Maps,” at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12
This free virtual lecture delves into Kite-Powell’s research on views of Florida from the earliest depiction on the 1511 Martyr Map to a 21st century view from space. The virtual presentation will emphasize the dramatic changes that have occurred in Sunshine State over the past 500 years through historic maps, many of which are held in the permanent collection of the Tampa Bay History Center.
Key West Art & Historical Society’s Virtual Distinguished Speaker Series is offered free to members and non-members, but registration is required. To reserve a spot, visit https://kwahs.clickmeeting.com/flmaps/register.
For information, contact Cori Convertito, 305-295-6616, Ext. 112, or cconvertito@kwahs.org.
2023 Fantasy Fest theme sought
Fantasy Fest organizers are soliciting ideas for the 2023 theme for the annual event.
The winning theme composer and a guest will find themselves seated in the 2023 Bud Light Fantasy Fest parade Grand Stand among the parade judges and organizers.
In the case of duplicate winning submissions, a drawing will determine one winner.
Email submissions to info@FantasyFest.com; deadline to enter is Friday, October 14.
For a full calendar of 2022 events and schedule updates, visit http://www.fantasyfest.com.
Historical Happy Hour
The Key West Art & Historical Society’s curator and historian Cori Convertito will hold her “Happy Hour with the Historian” program from 5 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20, at Comedy Key West, 218 Whitehead St.
Participants can enjoy a complimentary draft beer, glass of house wine or a soft drink while Convertito presents the evening’s topic, “Key West during the Civil War” which will explore the island’s historical significance and contributions during the conflict.
Though fought in thousands of different places from Pennsylvania to Texas; from New Mexico to Florida, no blood was shed on or around Key West. Despite its geographical distance from the principal battlegrounds, Key West was an indispensable outpost for Union forces while at the same time also hosting residents who largely sympathized with the Confederate struggle for independence. Regardless of residents’ alliances, the island itself stood as a central force for blockade efforts along the Gulf of Mexico and it was the place where ships assembled to reprovision prior to naval operations. Meanwhile, residents flourished as they were permitted to carry on trade with northern ports — contrary to many other merchants in the South. This illuminating talk will discuss several facets of the war in Key West from both the military and domestic perspectives.
Happy Hour with the Historian is limited to 75 attendees; reserve a spot by visiting http://www.kwahs.org/upcoming-events. The cost is $12 for KWAHS members, $15 for non-members.
For information, contact Convertito at 305-295-6616, Ext. 112, or cconvertito@kwahs.org.
Friends of the library
Established in 1972, the Friends of the Key West Library celebrates its 50th anniversary this year, part of the annual celebration of National Friends of Libraries Week.
The Key West Friends will be holding a membership drive each afternoon from Monday through Saturday, Oct. 17-22, at the Key West Library, 700 Fleming St.
Visitors can become a Friend of the Library, pick up a button and a bookmark, and find out about the events sponsored by the Friends this year, among them a free eight-week speaker series on Monday evenings, beginning Jan. 16, a monthly used book sale, and a gala on Monday, Feb. 13, featuring author Carl Hiaasen.
The friends, a separate not-for-profit organization supporting the library, donated $58,000 last year through membership, book sales, special events and contributions. In the 50 years since its inception, the organization has contributed over a million dollars to the library in support of the library’s collections and services.
For information, visit http//www.friendsofthekeywestlibrary.org
Call to Artists
The Anne McKee Artists Fund of the Florida Keys, Inc. has announced a Call to Artists for the 2023 Fine Art Auction to be held on Sunday, March 12, at The Studios of Key West, 533 Eaton St.
The Call to Artists and submission for artwork closes at midnight Friday, Nov. 18. Online applications and accompanying photo(s) can be submitted http://www.mckeefund.org.
Artists will be notified of acceptance no later than Thursday, Dec. 15. Art drop-off is Saturday, Feb. 25 with the auction preview hosted at TSKW from Thursday, March 2, through auction night on Sunday, March 12.
Only 50 entries will be accepted due to space and time limitations.
The annual art auction raises money for project-based grants to Keys visual, literary and performing artists. Attendees can bid on original paintings, sculpture, photography, fiber art, ceramics, mixed media, jewelry and more.
Each participating artist receives 50 percent of the proceeds from the sale of his or her work, while the McKee Fund receives the remainder to award to other Keys artists for select projects.
For information about the Anne McKee Artists Fund and its annual auction and artist grants, visit http://www.mckeefund.org.
Mallory Square survey
Mallory Square is beloved for its nightly Sunset Celebration, an iconic event that brings together the best of the Keys’ natural beauty and unique culture. This is just one of the many roles this public square has played in its history, from anti-piracy outpost to auction house; ship-breaking yard to fishing pier.
The City of Key West is asking how it can realize the full potential of Mallory Square to support the Keys’ culture, commerce and community.
Until May, the city is conducting a collaborative master planning process to guide future improvements to the square. The planning process will be community-centered, relying on input from both residents and visitors at all stages of development.
To take part in the planning process, visit https://mallorysquare.engage.sasaki.com/
‘Burlesquers Stripfinity War: A Burlesque Parody’
Theater goers are invited to travel to a different dimension of the Multiverse; a dimension where stripping superheroes work to save the world from a mad woman determined to destroy everything sexy in the universe.
“Burlesquers Stripfinity War: A Burlesque Parody” kicks off at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 25, at the Key West Theater, 512 Eaton St., and runs for four evening performances.
The show, featuring vivacious versions of the famed Cinematic Universe superheroes, is the latest Key West Burlesque parody production.
Known for theatrical burlesque version of monumental movies and beloved stories like “Harriette Potter and the Enchanted Tassel”, “Taking it Off to See the Wizard”, and “The Sexy Side of Star Wars”, the company’s creator and director, Christa Hunt, has reimagined a whole new world of avenging allies. To transform each character into a sexier, more exuberant adaptation of the original, Hunt has hired a local and nationally renowned performers.
Tickets are available online at http://www.thekeywesttheater.com. For information, visit http://www.keywestburlesque.show
Book Club in a Bag
The Monroe County Public Library has announced a new Book Club in a Bag collection. The free service allows local book clubs to conveniently borrow multiple copies of book club titles for their members.
“The Book Club in a Bag collection is an extension of our mission to provide free reading and entertainment options for every member of the Keys community. This service extends that mission to include book clubs by providing free access to multiple copies of a title for group discussion,” said Kim Rinaldi, Senior Branch Manager of Key West Library.
Each Book Club in a Bag includes 10 copies of a book club title and a list of discussion questions. Friends of the Big Pine Library donated the tote bags. Bags will loan for six weeks and must be returned to the circulation desk at one of the library’s five locations throughout the Keys.
“We hope that current book clubs will find this service convenient and that the new collection will encourage others to join in the fun and start their own book clubs,” said Kim Rinaldi.
For a list of available titles, search “Book Club in a Bag” in the library catalog at http://www.keyslibraries.org.
TSKW Glow Hours
The Studios of Key West offers weekly happy hours at Hugh’s View, a rooftop terrace at the Old Town art center at 533 Eaton St. The site offers panoramic vistas and live music on select evenings.
Glow Hours are free and open to the public from 6 to 8 p.m. on select Tuesdays.
Doors open at 6 p.m. and close at 6:30, or when the 40-person capacity is reached.
For information on available dates, visit http://www.tskw.org or call 305-296-0458.