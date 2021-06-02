Film club
Tropic Cinema is offering a club series, Music on Film, a weekly gathering of people interested in exploring the ways music and its stories are represented on film. Club membership is now open to the public.
The group meets at 7:30 p.m. every Thursday in the Carper Theater and delves into all genres and periods of music, its creation, performance, representation, and history.
This is a group for those who enjoy films and documentaries about music and are interested in learning about a wide variety of artists and genres. A Club Pass costs $35 per month or $14 per session.
For information and tickets, visit http://www.tropiccinema.com
The Tropic Cinema is located at 416 Eaton St.
Painting boot camp
The Studios of Key West is offering a series of classes with local artist Rick Worth. Sessions are held on either Monday or Tuesday, May through June, outside at the Carriage Trade Artist Residencies, 529 Eaton St.
For information visit https://tskw.org/may-painting-boot-camp-with-rick-worth, call 305-296-0458 or visit the box office at 533 Eaton St., Tuesday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Blue Star Museums program
The Key West Botanical Garden Society, 5210 College Road, will participate in the Blue Star Museums program, an initiative of the National Endowment for the Arts in collaboration with Blue Star Families, the Department of Defense and museums nationwide.
The program offers free admission through Monday, Sept. 6, to those currently serving in the U.S. military and up to five family members. Qualified members must show a Geneva Convention common access card (CAC), DD Form 1173 ID card (dependent ID), or a DD Form 1173-1 ID card for entrance.
For information, visit http://www.keywest.garden or call 305-296-1504.
Tennessee Williams Museum
Following a year-long closure, the Key West Art & Historical Society has announced the reopening of the Tennessee Williams Museum at 10 a.m. on Thursday, June 17.
Tennessee Williams is known as one of the greatest 20th century American playwrights. His works such as “The Glass Menagerie,” “A Streetcar Named Desire” and “Cat on a Hot Tin Roof” and others considered classics of the American stage. Williams earned Pulitzer Prizes, Tony Awards, the Presidential Medal of Freedom and other literary awards.
Visitors and locals are invited to tour the educational and historic exhibit to enjoy and learn about Williams’ literary accomplishments and life in Key West through an extensive collection of photographs, first edition plays and books, rare newspaper and magazine articles, videos, a typewriter used by the author while writing in Key West and other artifacts on display.
Operating hours will be 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Sunday. The museum is located at 513 Truman Ave. For information, visit http://www.kwahs.org/museums.
Key West memories sought
The Studios of Key West is looking for shared Key West anecdotes or memories.
Submissions are being accepted for a project called “Key West Diary” that may be adapted into short plays read by local actors.
To be considered, send stories of no more than 1,000 words in length to keywestdiary@gmail.com.