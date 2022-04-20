Chicken and Waffle Jazz Brunch: Fats Navarro Tribute
The Bahama Village Music Program will present its annual Chicken and Waffles Jazz Brunch and Fats Navarro Tribute from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, April 24, at the Green Parrot Bar, 601 Whitehead St.
The fundraiser features a roster of live music, a 50/50 raffle and $20 Fried Chicken and Waffle platters that benefit the Bahama Village Music Program, a free music education program that offers lessons to any child interested.
Music kicks off at noon with “Gospel Hour” with the St. James Praise Team, followed by King of Soul Robert Albury and Cliff Sawyer at 1 p.m. and the Green Parrot House Band at 2 p.m.
The student jazz ensemble, lead by Larry Baeder, will perform a tribute at 3:30 p.m. to Theodor “Fats” Navarro, performing material written or made popular by the Key West native.
Considered one of the seminal figures of bebop jazz improvisation despite his untimely death at age 27, Navarro had a meteoric career, and his style became synonymous with modern jazz.
The tribute was instituted in 2006 by Baeder, who realized that the jazz giant was not honored with a statue, plaque or formal recognition despite having grown up on the island.
For information, sponsorship opportunities or to make a tax-deductible contribution, call Kawana Staffney-Ashe at 305-504-7664, email kawana@bvmpkw.org, or visit http://www.bvmpkw.org.
Fashion show gala
The Cornish Memorial A.M.E Zion Church will host a Pre-Mother’s Day Fashion Show Gala from 5 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, May 7, at the Frederick Douglass Gym, 111 Olivia St., Key West.
Tickets for the event are $20 and includes dinner.
For information, call The Rev. Rochelle McEntyre at 803-524-4689 or visit http://www.cornishmemorialamez.com.
Guitar classes
Classical guitarist Mateo is offering two guitar classes. On Sundays, the Guitar Orchestra Class will be held from 4 to 5 p.m. at the
Coffee Mill Dance Studio, 804 White St. Guitarists at all levels are welcome. For registration, email mjampol627@gmail.com.
A class for beginners will held each Monday from 4 to 5 p.m. at Williams Hall, 729 Fleming St. For registration, visit http://www.williamshall.org.
The cost for each class is $20.
For information, call 305-304-1437.
Arts Council announces event funding
The Florida Keys Council of the Arts has announced the application for Tourist Development Council Cultural Umbrella event funding is now available at http://www.keysarts.com
The funding is used for the advertising and promotion of cultural events taking place between Oct. 1, 2022 and Sept. 30, 2023. These funds are available to support arts and cultural events such as concerts, plays, seminars, festivals, exhibits, etc.
The deadline for submitting the application electronically is 5 p.m. Wednesday, April 20, with an advance draft application deadline of Wednesday, April 13. Applications will be reviewed by the Cultural Umbrella committee on May 17, and their recommendations for funding will be forwarded to the TDC and Monroe County Board of County Commissioners for final approval.
For information, call Liz Young at 305-295-4369 or e-mail director@keysarts.com
TSKW Glow Hours
The Studios of Key West offers weekly happy hours at Hugh’s View, a rooftop terrace at the Old Town art center at 533 Eaton St. The site offers panoramic vistas and live music on select evenings.
Glow Hours are free and open to the public from 6 to 8 p.m. on select Mondays and Tuesdays.
Doors open at 6 p.m. and close at 6:30, or when the 40-person capacity is reached.
For information on available dates, visit http://www.tskw.org or call 305-296-0458.
Ship tours
U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Ingham, located in Truman Waterfront Park, is open for tours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. The cost is $15 for adults; $5 for children 7 to 13; $10 for retired military; $5 for active military.
Happy hour will be held from one hour before to one hour after sunset each Friday and Saturday, weather permitting; $5 admission for adults.
For information, email info@uscgcingham.org. Donations to maintain the most decorated ship in Coast Guard history can be made by visiting http://www. uscgcingham.org/donate or mailed to Ingham Museum, P.O. Box 186, Key West, FL 33041.