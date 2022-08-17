Happy Hour with Historian
The Key West Art & Historical Society will partner with Comedy Key West to offer a series of historical lectures by Cori Convertito. At 5 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18, the subject will be “A Man is Known by his Works: The Life & Art of Winslow Homer.”
Born in Boston, Homer began his artistic career in the late 1850s with an apprenticeship in a Boston lithography shop and then as a freelance illustrator working in New York City for popular magazines, such as Harper’s Weekly . While continuing to produce commercial illustrations until 1875, Homer increasingly concentrated his efforts on oil painting and watercolor.
In 1884, shortly after returning from an 18-month sojourn in the English fishing village of Cullercoats, Homer’s art changed dramatically in theme and mood. He created monumental marine narratives and seascapes that investigate humankind’s life-and-death struggles against the sea and the elemental power of nature. Homer’s South Florida and Bahamas images influenced generations of artists and transformed marine painting in the United States.
For tickets and information, visit http://www.https://www.kwahs.org/upcoming-events
Girly Burly Burlesque
A Girly Burly Burlesque Show is set for 8 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 8, at the Key West Theater Listening Room, 512 Eaton St.
The evening of bump and grind beauties stars Tatah DuJour, Mona Amour and the Key West Burlesque dancers, is co-hosted by local comedian Gwen Filosa. The event will feature special guest performances by Sheba Queen of the Night and drag king Kevin Dixon.
For tickets, visit http://www.thekeywesttheater.com. For information, email myproductiondujour@gmail.com
Ship tours
U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Ingham, located in Truman Waterfront Park, is open for tours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. The cost is $15 for adults; $5 for children 7 to 13; $10 for retired military; $5 for active military.
For information, email info@uscgcingham.org. Donations to maintain the most decorated ship in Coast Guard history can be made by visiting http://www. uscgcingham.org/donate or mailed to Ingham Museum, P.O. Box 186, Key West, FL 33041.
TSKW Glow Hours
The Studios of Key West offers weekly happy hours at Hugh’s View, a rooftop terrace at the Old Town art center at 533 Eaton St. The site offers panoramic vistas and live music on select evenings.
Glow Hours are free and open to the public from 6 to 8 p.m. on select Tuesdays.
Doors open at 6 p.m. and close at 6:30, or when the 40-person capacity is reached.
For information on available dates, visit http://www.tskw.org or call 305-296-0458.
Book Club in a Bag
The Monroe County Public Library has announced a new Book Club in a Bag collection. The free service allows local book clubs to conveniently borrow multiple copies of book club titles for their members.
“The Book Club in a Bag collection is an extension of our mission to provide free reading and entertainment options for every member of the Keys community. This service extends that mission to include book clubs by providing free access to multiple copies of a title for group discussion,” said Kim Rinaldi, Senior Branch Manager of Key West Library.
Each Book Club in a Bag includes 10 copies of a book club title and a list of discussion questions. Friends of the Big Pine Library donated the tote bags. Bags will loan for six weeks and must be returned to the circulation desk at one of the library’s five locations throughout the Keys.
“We hope that current book clubs will find this service convenient and that the new collection will encourage others to join in the fun and start their own book clubs,” said Kim Rinaldi.
For a list of available titles, search “Book Club in a Bag” in the library catalog at http://www.keyslibraries.org.