Fantasy Fest royalty
Participants are sought for the royal campaign of king and queen of Fantasy Fest 2021.
Bestowing a crown upon a Key West resident to become king and queen of Fantasy Fest is an annual fundraising event benefiting AH Monroe, a local non-profit agency, and has raised nearly $5 million dollars since its inception.
A preliminary informational meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, June 24, at Barbary Beach House, 2001 South Roosevelt Blvd., and candidates meeting will take place at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, July 29, at Opal Key Resort, 245 Front St.
The official campaign kickoff will be Friday, Aug. 26, where the candidates will make their first public appearance and begin raising money for AH Monroe.
The Royal Coronation Ball will be held on Friday, Oct. 22, at the Coffee Butler Amphitheater at Truman Waterfront, where the candidates who raise the most money for AH Monroe will be crowned.
For information, contact Chris Elwell at 305-481-1790 or email christopher@keysfurniture.com.
Painting boot camp
The Studios of Key West is offering a series of classes with local artist Rick Worth. Sessions are held on either Monday or Tuesday, May through June, outside at the Carriage Trade Artist Residencies, 529 Eaton St.
For information visit https://tskw.org/may-painting-boot-camp-with-rick-worth, call 305-296-0458 or visit the box office at 533 Eaton St., Tuesday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Art project display
The Florida Key Council of Arts will sponsor a traveling 24-foot mural during a series of exhibitions throughout the Keys with nearly 225 6-inch square panels created by local artists. “The Connections Project: A Mosaic of the Keys” will be on exhibit through Monday, May 10, from Key Largo to Key West.
For information, visit http://www.keysarts.com or call 305-295-4369.