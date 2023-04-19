Call for artists/sculptors
The Key West Tropical Forest & Botanical Garden is looking for artwork for the Art in the Garden Exhibit showcasing local art that conveys a sense of nature using natural, recycled and/or repurposed materials. The work will placed throughout the garden and must withstand wind and weather conditions.
The exhibit is on display through Monday, July 31. Applications due by Sunday, April 23 and available by contacting Jackie Sanchez at 305-393-3430, Susann D’Antonio at 305-304-6005, at the Garden Visitor Welcome Center, or by contacting Misha at mmcrae@keywest.garden.
The Garden is located 5210 College Road.
Radio Day
Zonta Club of Key West is hosting its annual Radio Day from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, April 21, at the Southernmost House, 1400 Duval St. All funds raised, including paid ads, will support scholarships for Key West High School students and college-bound women who live in the Lower Keys.
This event will feature live music with Clayton Lopez and the Soul Bubbas, a drawing to win $1,000 cash, a fishing trip and other prizes, and a live radio remote with WEOW 92.7FM.
The event is also aimed at promoting local businesses and placing personal ads during the Radio Day event. To buy an ad, email zontakeywest@gmail.com. Donations are also accepted at http://www.zontakeywest.com or to PO Box 184, Key West, FL 33041.
Earth Day 5K Race
Key West Southernmost Runners Club is teaming up with the Conch Republic Marine Army for the 25th Annual EarthDay 5K Run/Walk race in Key West on Earth Day, Saturday, April 22.
The venue is the Truman Waterfront Park, at the end of Southard Street. The registration and start/finish line is near the US Coast Guard Cutter Ingham Maritime Museum.
Registration is $25 per person; children younger than 5 are free with a parent. Registration is available at http://www.runsignup.com or in person at the race location. The first 100 people registered will receive a free T-shirt.
Proceeds from the race go to the Conch Republic Marine Army, a non-profit organization dedicated to cleaning and restoring the shallow mangrove habitats of the Florida Keys. For information, visit http://www.conchrepublicmarinearmy.org.
Casting call
The Red Barn Theatre will hold auditions for “POTUS: Or Behind Every Great Dumbass Are Seven Women Trying To Keep Him Alive,” one of its productions set for the 2023-24 season.
The auditions will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, April 23, at the Red Barn, 319 Duval Street, behind the Woman’s Club. Readings will be quick and individual, and will consist of passages from the script.
Director Joy Hawkins is looking for “seven fast, fierce and funny women, ages late 20s to 60s.” All ethnicities are needed and wanted.
Production dates will be Tuesday, Jan. 30 to Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024.
Sign-up sheets will be at the Red Barn by 3:30 pm that day.
For information, text questions to Joy Hawkins at 305-509-0917.
Havana Night Party
A Hot! Hot! Hot! Havana Night Party will be a fundraiser for the Tree Institute’s Cuba Program from 6 to 10 p.m. on Wednesday, April 26.
The event will also benefit the Conch Republic’s flagship Wolf’s humanitarian voyages and youth programs and will be held at Smokin’ Tuna, 4 Charles St.
Attendees can bid on silent auction and raffle prizes including a trip to Havana. Dinner seating include traditional Cuban roast pork or vegan pasta, with rice, plantains’ salad, key lime pie and rum and set ups.
Bar seating includes a hot roast pork sandwich or vegan pasta, with salad or chips.
Tickets for dinner and bar seating are available at http://www.conchrepublic.com.
For information, email info@FlagshipWOL.com or call 866-355-8733.
Key Lime Festival
Key West’s annual Key Lime Festival is set to celebrate the world’s most sensational citrus with a bountiful array of festivities across the very island where Key lime pie was conceived Friday to Tuesday, June 30-July 4.
Over five days, lovers of the lime can indulge in a full menu of activities, from an event kick-off cookbook signing and champagne reception with festival co-founder and “Key West Key Lime Pie Cookbook” author David Sloan; Key lime-centric dinner and brunch events; a wild and world-famous Key lime pie eating contest; a gravity-defying Key lime pie drop competition – from the top of the Key West Lighthouse; a scavenger hunt adventure; a Key lime pie hop, and for those with a taste for limey libations, a Key lime rum tasting and a bar Sip & Stroll.
For a calendar of events, visit http://www.keylimefestival.com.
Ship tours
U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Ingham, located in Truman Waterfront Park, is open for tours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. The cost is $15 for adults; $5 for children 7 to 13; $10 for retired military; $5 for active military.
Happy hour will be held from one hour before to one hour after sunset each Friday, weather permitting; $5 admission for adults.
For information, email info@uscgcingham.org. Donations to maintain the most decorated ship in Coast Guard history can be made by visiting http://www. uscgcingham.org/donate or mailed to Ingham Museum, P.O. Box 186, Key West, FL 33041.
TSKW Glow Hours
The Studios of Key West offers weekly happy hours at Hugh’s View, a rooftop terrace at the Old Town art center at 533 Eaton St. The site offers panoramic vistas and live music on select evenings.
Glow Hours are free and open to the public from 5 to 7 p.m. on Mondays and Tuesdays.
For information on available dates, visit http://www.tskw.org or call 305-296-0458.