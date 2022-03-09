‘The Music Man, Jr.’
Keys Kids Junior will present “The Music Man, Jr.” at 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, March 10-12, and at 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 13.
Keys Kids Junior is sponsored by Bahama Village Music Program, a local non-profit dedicated to bringing music education to the lives of community children.
Artist Studio Tours
The Studios of Key West are offering tours of the creative corners and hidden art spaces of Old Town from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, March 12.
Participants can spend an art-filled afternoon exploring the creative homes and workspaces of John Martini, Eric Anfinson and Sally Wernicoff, plus two hubs of creative activity: The Studios’ residency program at the Carriage Trade Guesthouse and the former home of legendary artist Suzie DePoo on Dey Street, now home to Marlene Koenig and other artists.
Advance tickets are available at http://www.tskw.org. Tickets will also be available at 813 Emma St. or 1616 Catherine St. on the day of the tour.
Bluegrass music
The bluegrass jam band Yonder Mountain String Band play at Fort East Martello at 8 p.m. Sunday, March 13.
The show is part of the COAST Is Clear Concert Series, a collaborative venture between Coast Projects and Key West Art & Historical Society.
The event will feature an evening of music, cash bars, food trucks and space for kids to run and play so parents can attend and enjoy the show.
General admission tickets are $20 and kids 12 and younger are free with a paying adult. Gates will open at 6 p.m., with Fireside Collective opening the show at 7 p.m., and Yonder hitting the stage at 8 p.m. Concert goers are welcome to bring blankets and chairs.
For information, visit http://www.coastisclearfest.com. Fort East Martello is located at 3501 So. Roosevelt Blvd.
Holi Festival
The Key West Library will celebrate the Indian Holi Festival of colors on Saturday, March 19, at the Palm Garden, 700 Fleming St.
A demonstration of Indian cooking will be held at 1 p.m. and then all are invited to celebrate spring by throwing brightly colored powders at each other at 2 p.m.
The event is free and open to the public. For information, call 305-292-3595.
Cemetery tour
The final Key West Cemetery Stroll of the season will be held Saturday, March 19. During the stroll, small groups of visitors will be escorted to gravesites where interpreters will tell the stories of the deceased in brief monologues. Three tours will be offered, 9:30, 9:50 and 10 a.m.
The event offers an opportunity to learn first-hand about some of the people who have given Key West its colorful and significant character. Space is limited for the tours and pre-registration is required. A donation of $20 (cash or check) per person to the Historic Florida Keys Foundation is requested, with all proceeds devoted to cemetery restoration. Participants should enter the cemetery by either the Windsor Street or Frances Street gates and go to the registration table on 2nd Avenue.
Reservations can be made by calling 305-304-1453.
Concert at the Tennessee Williams
The Tennessee Williams Theatre’s Encore Series will present a lineup of national tour Broadway musicals and concerts, with Neil Berg’s “50 Years of Rock N Roll – Part II” on opening Friday, March 11, and “Ten Tenors! Direct from Australia” on Wednesday, March 16.
Tickets are available online at http://www.keystix.com or at 305-295-7676. The Tennessee Williams Theatre is located at 5901 College Road.
TSKW Glow Hours
The Studios of Key West offers weekly happy hours at Hugh’s View, a rooftop terrace at the Old Town art center at 533 Eaton St. The site offers panoramic vistas and live music on select evenings.
Glow Hours are free and open to the public from 5 to 7 p.m. on select Mondays and Tuesdays.
Doors open at 5 p.m. and close at 5:30, or when the 40-person capacity is reached.
For information on available dates, visit http://www.tskw.org or call 305-296-0458.
Ship tours
U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Ingham, located in Truman Waterfront Park, is open for tours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. The cost is $15 for adults; $5 for children 7 to 13; $10 for retired military; $5 for active military.
Happy hour will be held from one hour before to one hour after sunset each Friday and Saturday, weather permitting; $5 admission for adults.
For information, email info@uscgcingham.org. Donations to maintain the most decorated ship in Coast Guard history can be made by visiting http://www. uscgcingham.org/donate or mailed to Ingham Museum, P.O. Box 186, Key West, FL 33041.
Art classes offered
Karen Beauprie is offering a class “Finding Your Voice in Watercolors” at the Key West Art Center, 301 Front St. on Tuesdays until March 29.
Classes will be held upstairs at the Key West Art Center & Gallery. Masks and either proof of vaccinations or a weekly test for COVID will be required to attend classes. Classes are limited to eight students due to distancing requirements.
For information, call Karen at 847-687-2667. For registration, call the Art Center, 305-294-1241 for individual classes.
Guitar classes
Classical guitarist Mateo is offering two guitar classes. On Sundays the Guitar Orchestra Class will be held from 4 to 5 p.m. at the
Coffee Mill Dance Studio, 804 White St. Guitarists at all levels are welcome. For registration email mjampol627@gmail.com.
A class for beginners will held each Monday from 4 to 5 p.m. at Williams Hall, 729 Fleming St. For registration, visit http://www.williamshall.org.
The cost for each class is $20.
For information, call 305-304-1437.