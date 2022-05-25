Pride Follies set
The Key West Business Guild’s Pride Follies will again open the festivities Pride Week festivities.
Fantasy Fest 2017 Queen Destiny Montgomery returns to direct this variety show with an all star local cast at the Key West Theater on Saturday, May 28.
Montgomery has again assembled Key West talent and given them the chance to perform on stage.
Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show begins at 8 p.m. with one intermission. Seating is budget priced starting at $15 for general admission up to $35 for balcony and first row. There is bar and waiter service during the performance.
Net proceeds help the Key West Business Guild present Pride Week.
Pride Street Fair and Disco Street Dance
The organizers of the Key West Artisan Market and the Key West Farmers Market are partnering with the Key West Business Guild to coordinate the Key West Pride Street Fair in the 600, 700, 800 and 900 blocks of Duval Street from10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 4. The event will include a wide variety of vendors offering everything from handmade crafts, fine art, merchandise, local nonprofit information, LGBTQ and food stalls.
After the Street Fair closes, the free Pride Disco Street Party with the Keys Party Station WGAY-FM 105.7 along with Aqua, Bourbon Street Pub, 22&Co, 801 Bourbon, Mangos, Pinchers, Poke in the Rear and other local businesses takes place from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the 700 block of Duval Street. Guests are encouraged to wear disco/rainbow attire, don those roller blades and bring their best Travolta moves for dancing in the street. There will be party favors, contests, prizes from 4th and Pride Vodka, photo ops, full bars with happy hour drink specials and lots of great food for purchase.
For information, visit http://www.gaykeywestfl.com/pride.
Audition call
Key West’s Red Barn Theatre will be holding audition interviews with actors interested in working in its upcoming 2022-23 season, which will open in December. The interviews will be held from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 28, in the Red Barn, 319 Duval St, behind the Woman’s Club.
Artistic Director Joy Hawkins said that she will not be holding actual auditions for specific parts, but conducting preliminary interviews with actors to determine what possibilities there will be to fill uncast roles in the upcoming season. Formal auditions may be held later. The Red Barn Theatre is a professional company and all roles will be paid.
Hawkins is particularly looking for men in their 20s and 30s and character men in their 30s to 50s. Shows to be cast include “Dear Jack, Dear Louise” by Ken Ludwig, “Flaming Guns of the Purple Sage” by Jane Martin, “The Code” by Michael McKeever, and the Red Barn’s “Short Attention Span Theatre” (SAST). All types and genders will more than likely be needed for SAST, as the show is comprised of several short plays that require a varied cast of men and women of all ages.
Proposals sought
The Studios of Key West is accepting proposals for workshops and exhibitions.
TSKW presents more than 70 classes each year in a range of media for artists from beginners to professionals and is looking for new instructors to share their talents.
With four distinct gallery spaces, TSKW has an array of options for artists looking to showcase their work. The deadline to propose a workshop is Wednesday, June 15, at http://www.tskw.org/submit-a-proposal
Book Club in a Bag
The Monroe County Public Library has announced a new Book Club in a Bag collection. The free service allows local book clubs to conveniently borrow multiple copies of book club titles for their members.
“The Book Club in a Bag collection is an extension of our mission to provide free reading and entertainment options for every member of the Keys community. This service extends that mission to include book clubs by providing free access to multiple copies of a title for group discussion,” said Kim Rinaldi, Senior Branch Manager of Key West Library.
Each Book Club in a Bag includes 10 copies of a book club title and a list of discussion questions. Friends of the Big Pine Library donated the tote bags. Bags will loan for six weeks and must be returned to the circulation desk at one of the library’s five locations throughout the Keys.
“We hope that current book clubs will find this service convenient and that the new collection will encourage others to join in the fun and start their own book clubs,” said Kim Rinaldi.
For a list of available titles, search “Book Club in a Bag” in the library catalog at http://www.keyslibraries.org.
TSKW Glow Hours
The Studios of Key West offers weekly happy hours at Hugh’s View, a rooftop terrace at the Old Town art center at 533 Eaton St. The site offers panoramic vistas and live music on select evenings.
Glow Hours are free and open to the public from 6 to 8 p.m. on select Mondays and Tuesdays.
Doors open at 6 p.m. and close at 6:30, or when the 40-person capacity is reached.
For information on available dates, visit http://www.tskw.org or call 305-296-0458.
Ship tours
U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Ingham, located in Truman Waterfront Park, is open for tours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. The cost is $15 for adults; $5 for children 7 to 13; $10 for retired military; $5 for active military.
Happy hour will be held from one hour before to one hour after sunset each Friday and Saturday, weather permitting; $5 admission for adults.
For information, email info@uscgcingham.org. Donations to maintain the most decorated ship in Coast Guard history can be made by visiting http://www. uscgcingham.org/donate or mailed to Ingham Museum, P.O. Box 186, Key West, FL 33041.
Guitar classes
Classical guitarist Mateo is offering two guitar classes. On Sundays, the Guitar Orchestra Class will be held from 4 to 5 p.m. at the
Coffee Mill Dance Studio, 804 White St. Guitarists at all levels are welcome. For registration email mjampol627@gmail.com.
A class for beginners will held each Monday from 4 to 5 p.m. at Williams Hall, 729 Fleming St. For registration, visit http://www.williamshall.org.
The cost for each class is $20.
For information, call 305-304-1437.