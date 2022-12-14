This Just In

La Chicharra Story Slam
La Cucaracha Chronicles will present its third edition of La Chicharra (The Cicada) Story Slam at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, in the Helmerich Theater of The Studios of Key West, 533 Eaton St.
This live storytelling, hosted by Gwen Filosa, features a lineup of Key West locals, each with a chance to tell a story, based on the theme “One Bad Decision.” Stories must be told and not read.
Storytellers will include Jennifer Hughes, Erika Biddle, Kathleen “Cat” Donovan, Lucy Steven, Tony Elichter, “Tortuga” Jack Hackett, Rob O’Neal, plus one or two audience members addressing the topic “One Bad Decision.”
For tickets and information, visit https://tskw.org/all-events/
Student essay contest
The Key West Harry S Truman Foundation, in partnership with The Society of Presidential Descendants, has announced an essay competition for Monroe County high school students, to be held in conjunction with the Foundation’s annual Presidential Families Weekend forum.
The event features an assemblage of distinguished presidential descendants who engage in a moderated discussion on a particular theme before a live audience.
Reflecting this year’s forum theme, “Working Across the Aisle: American Bipartisanship,” student competitors will research and write about an American president who reached across the aisle to achieve a common goal.
First-, second- and third-place winners will receive cash prizes as well as tickets to attend the Saturday, Feb. 18 forum, where presidential descendants will present them to the audience following the discussion.
Deadline for submissions is Sunday, Jan. 15. To be eligible, students must live within Monroe County, be a high school student, and have performed community service work within the last two years. To request essay guidelines, email Rachel.Katzenberger@kwtrumanfoundation.org.
Sail into Historic Exploration KWAHS
On Thursday, Dec. 15, Keys historian Cori Convertito will lead the next in a series of monthly historically informative two-hour seafaring excursions presented by Key West Art & Historical Society in partnership with S/V Argo Navis. She will be speaking on “Lighthouses of the Florida Keys.” The event lasts from 9 to 11 a.m.
Passengers aboard the catamaran Argo Navis will enjoy Bloody Marys, mimosas or non-alcoholic beverages and light breakfast fare.
“Conch Cuisine & Culture,” will be presented by Key West Food Tours owner Analise Andrews from 9 to 11 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 19.
Historic Seaport Sails are limited to 50 attendees; for reservations, visit http://www.kwahs.org/upcoming-events; cost is $75 for KWAHS members, $90 for non-members.
For information, contact Cori Convertito at 305-295-6616, Ext. 112, or email cconvertito@kwahs.org.
‘The 12 Days of Christmas’ Burlesque Show
The production of ‘The 12 Days of Christmas’ Burlesque Show is a lighthearted gift of cheer for the holidays, performed at 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, Dec. 16-17, at the Key West Theater, 512 Eaton St.
The show is based on the classic Christmas song and combines the talents of burlesque performers, circus style entertainers and singers.
The cast is led by Julliard School of Music graduate Shelly Watson and performed by Key West Burlesque dancers.
Tickets available at http://www.thekeywesttheater.com or by calling 305-985-0433.
TSKW Glow Hours
The Studios of Key West offers weekly happy hours at Hugh’s View, a rooftop terrace at the Old Town art center at 533 Eaton St. The site offers panoramic vistas and live music on select evenings.
Glow Hours are free and open to the public from 6 to 8 p.m. on select Tuesdays.
Doors open at 6 p.m. and close at 6:30, or when the 40-person capacity is reached.
For information on available dates, visit http://www.tskw.org or call 305-296-0458.