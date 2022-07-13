Native plant sale
The Key West Tropical Forest & Botanical Garden will hold a native plant sale from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, July 16, at 5219 College Road. Master Gardeners will be at a help desk to answer any plant questions.
There are 165 species of native plants available including Cuban palms, tomato and pepper plants. The garden’s inventory totals more than 2,000 plants, which attract birds, butterflies and other pollinators, in 1- to 15-gallon pots. Key West Botanical Garden members receive a 15% discount. The garden is a 501 © 3 non-profit corporation and all proceeds directly benefit the farden’s conservation program.
For information, call 305-296-1504 or visit http://www.keywest.garden.
‘Beat the Heat’ events
Monroe County Fire Rescue will host five “Beat the Heat” events this summer at different locations throughout the Florida Keys.
MCFR will be providing a gentle stream of misting water for children of all ages to enjoy in a safe and fun environment. It is a great way to meet neighborhood firefighters, learn about fire prevention and cool off from the summer heat.
Children are encouraged to wear a bathing suit and water shoes, and bring a bottle of water and a towel. The events take place on Saturdays from 10 to 11 a.m.
July 16: Big Pine Community Park, 31009 Atlantis Drive, Big Pine Key
July 23: Sugarloaf School, 255 Crane Blvd., Sugarloaf Key
July 30: Bernstein Park, 6751 5th St., Stock Island
For information, call MCFR at 305-289-6005. Events are subject to cancellation due to inclement or threatening weather.
Movie night
American Legion Sons and Auxiliary Post 28 will host a free screening of “Father of the Bride” at 7 p.m. Saturday, July 16.
Food and drink will be available for purchase at the post, 5610 College Road.
Proceeds will benefit veteran and non-profit groups. For information, call 305-240-1655.
Monologue Mondays
Fringe Theater Outreach will host free workshops as a fun, safe space for performers to get feedback and grow on July Mondays.
Monologues, short scenes and songs, all with a five-minute time limit, will be presented at the 6:30 p.m. events on July 18 and July 25 at the Key West Armory, 600 White St. Those just wanting to watch are also welcome.
For information, email info@fringtheater.org.
Caribbean Street Fair
The Hemingway Days Caribbean Street Fair is scheduled to take place on Duval Street from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, July 23.
Sponsors and vendors for food, drink, arts and crafts are encouraged to make applications to Mary at 305–304-0578.
The street fair benefits Literacy Volunteers of America — Monroe County, Inc., which provides free, confidential, one-to-one and small group literacy tutoring.
Ship tours
U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Ingham, located in Truman Waterfront Park, is open for tours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. The cost is $15 for adults; $5 for children 7 to 13; $10 for retired military; $5 for active military.
For information, email info@uscgcingham.org. Donations to maintain the most decorated ship in Coast Guard history can be made by visiting http://www. uscgcingham.org/donate or mailed to Ingham Museum, P.O. Box 186, Key West, FL 33041.
Book Club in a Bag
The Monroe County Public Library has announced a new Book Club in a Bag collection. The free service allows local book clubs to conveniently borrow multiple copies of book club titles for their members.
Each Book Club in a Bag includes 10 copies of a book club title and a list of discussion questions. Friends of the Big Pine Library donated the tote bags. Bags will loan for six weeks and must be returned to the circulation desk at one of the library’s five locations throughout the Keys.
For a list of available titles, search “Book Club in a Bag” in the library catalog at http://www.keyslibraries.org.
TSKW Glow Hours
The Studios of Key West offers weekly happy hours at Hugh’s View, a rooftop terrace at the Old Town art center at 533 Eaton St. The site offers panoramic vistas and live music on select evenings.
Glow Hours are free and open to the public from 6 to 8 p.m. on select Tuesdays.
Doors open at 6 p.m. and close at 6:30, or when the 40-person capacity is reached.
For information on available dates, visit http://www.tskw.org or call 305-296-0458.