Community Orchestra sets Spring Concert
The Key West Community Orchestra will present “A Joyous Spring Concert “ at the Key West Garden Club, 1100 Atlantic Blvd., from 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 13.
On the program are compositions from Bach, Beethoven, Mozart, Handel along with tangos, waltzes, marches, Disney songs and show tunes.
The $20 tickets are available only online at http://www.keywestgardenclub.com/club/garden-concert
Sand sculpture
Unity of the Keys Spiritual Center will be creating a peace sign sand sculpture at 9 a.m. Saturday, April 16, at Higgs Beach, 1000 Atlantic Ave.
All are welcome to join, opening hearts and using hands to create a symbol of peace for the world.
Bring buckets, gardening tools and sunscreen. For information call 305-296-5888, email church@unityofthekeys.org. or visit http://www.unityofthekeys.org
Fashion show gala
The Cornish Memorial A.M.E Zion Church will host a Pre-Mother’s Day Fashion Show Gala from 5 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, May 7 at the Frederick Douglass Gym, 111 Olivia St. ‘
Tickets for the event at $20 and includes dinner.
For information, call Rev. Rochelle McEntyre, 803-524-4689 or visit http://www.cornishmemorialamez.com
Arts Council announces event funding
The Florida Keys Council of the Arts has announced the application for Tourist Development Council Cultural Umbrella event funding is now available at http://www.keysarts.com
The funding is used for the advertising and promotion of cultural events taking place between Oct. 1, 2022 and Sept. 30, 2023. These funds are available to support arts and cultural events such as concerts, plays, seminars, festivals, exhibits, etc.
The deadline for submitting the application electronically is 5 p.m. Wednesday, April 20, with an advance draft application deadline of Wednesday, April 13. Applications will be reviewed by the Cultural Umbrella committee on May 17th, and their recommendations for funding will be forwarded to the TDC and BOCC for final approval.
For information, call Liz Young at 305-295-4369; or e-mail director@keysarts.com
TSKW Glow Hours
The Studios of Key West offers weekly happy hours at Hugh’s View, a rooftop terrace at the Old Town art center at 533 Eaton St. The site offers panoramic vistas and live music on select evenings.
Glow Hours are free and open to the public from 6 to 8 p.m. on select Mondays and Tuesdays.
Doors open at 6 p.m. and close at 6:30, or when the 40-person capacity is reached.
For information on available dates, visit http://www.tskw.org or call 305-296-0458.
Ship tours
U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Ingham, located in Truman Waterfront Park, is open for tours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. The cost is $15 for adults; $5 for children 7 to 13; $10 for retired military; $5 for active military.
Happy hour will be held from one hour before to one hour after sunset each Friday and Saturday, weather permitting; $5 admission for adults.
For information, email info@uscgcingham.org. Donations to maintain the most decorated ship in Coast Guard history can be made by visiting http://www. uscgcingham.org/donate or mailed to Ingham Museum, P.O. Box 186, Key West, FL 33041.
Guitar classes
Classical guitarist Mateo is offering two guitar classes. On Sundays, the Guitar Orchestra Class will be held from 4 to 5 p.m. at the
Coffee Mill Dance Studio, 804 White St. Guitarists at all levels are welcome. For registration email mjampol627@gmail.com.
A class for beginners will held each Monday from 4 to 5 p.m. at Williams Hall, 729 Fleming St. For registration, visit http://www.williamshall.org.
The cost for each class is $20.
For information, call 305-304-1437.