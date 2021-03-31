Easter bunny photos
The Key West Preschool Co-op will offer family and children photo ops with the Easter bunny from 5:30 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, April 1, at Island Farm Honey on the corner of 5th Street and 12th Avenue on Stock Island. Participants are invited to enjoy the water views and sunset. To sign up for a time slot, visit https://www.signupgenius.com/go/904044DAFA62EA7FA7-photos
Guy Harvey interview
The Key West Art & Historical Society will host an on-line interview with artist Guy Harvey led by Carol Shaughnessy at 4 p.m., Thursday, April 15. They will be discussing Harvey’s early sketches based on “The Old Man and the Sea” and their significance to conservation, awareness and connection to Ernest Hemingway. For information, visit https://www.kwahs.org/upcoming-event/guy-harvey-interview.
Soap-making fundraiser
May Sands Montessori School will host “Soap & Sip: Soap making with Mariam Tvaliashvil” from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, April 8, at Key West Soaps at the Shops at Mallory Square, 291 Front St., Suite 215. For information, call 305-293-1400, Ext. 53428.
Call to artists
The Key West Tropical Forest & Botanical Garden will celebrate its 85th anniversary by showcasing local artists in the Art in the Garden exhibit, opening Monday, April 19. The work must be able to be placed outside, with an emphasis placed on pieces made from recycled or natural materials. Artist applications are available at Garden Visitor Center, 5210 College Road, by contacting the office at 305-296-1501, or by email to mmcrae@keywest.garden. Deadline to submit an application for participation is Saturday, April 10.
Drinking Liberally virtually
The Southernmost Drinking Liberally group will meet virtually via Zoom at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, April 1. This is an informal, inclusive group giving like-minded, left-leaning individuals a place to talk politics. To participate, email name to jeffrfrost@gmail.com