This Just In

On Thursday, Dec. 15, Keys historian Cori Convertito will lead the next in a series of monthly historically informative two-hour seafaring excursions presented by Key West Art & Historical Society in partnership with S/V Argo Navis. She will be speaking on “Lighthouses of the Florida Keys.” The event lasts from 9 to 11 a.m.
Passengers aboard the catamaran Argo Navis will enjoy Bloody Marys, mimosas or non-alcoholic beverages and light breakfast fare.
“Conch Cuisine & Culture,” will be presented by Key West Food Tours owner Analise Andrews from 9 to 11 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 19.
The production of ‘The 12 Days of Christmas’ Burlesque Show is a lighthearted gift of cheer for the holidays, performed at 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, Dec. 16-17, at the Key West Theater, 512 Eaton St.
The show is based on the classic Christmas song and combines the talents of burlesque performers, circus style entertainers and singers.
The cast is led by Julliard School of Music graduate Shelly Watson and performed by Key West Burlesque dancers.
Actor Clifton Truman Daniel, grandson of President Harry S Truman, returns to Key West, where for two evenings, Sunday and Monday, Feb. 19-20, he will take the stage in the long-running stage production, “Give ‘Em Hell, Harry!”
Part of the 2023 “Presidential Families Weekend and Forum,” the production will take place on the grounds of the Harry S Truman Little White House, 111 Front St.
The annual event features a moderated discussion among descendants of past U.S. presidents, a President’s Day BBQ and other educational and celebratory events.