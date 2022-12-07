This Just In

Sail into Historic Exploration KWAHS

On Thursday, Dec. 15, Keys historian Cori Convertito will lead the next in a series of monthly historically informative two-hour seafaring excursions presented by Key West Art & Historical Society in partnership with S/V Argo Navis. She will be speaking on “Lighthouses of the Florida Keys.” The event lasts from 9 to 11 a.m.

Tags

Recommended for you