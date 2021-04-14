Guy Harvey interview
The Key West Art & Historical Society will host an online interview with artist Guy Harvey led by Carol Shaughnessy at 4 p.m., Thursday, April 15. They will be discussing Harvey’s early sketches based on “The Old Man and the Sea” and their significance to conservation, awareness and connection to Ernest Hemingway.
For information, visit https://www.kwahs.org/upcoming-event/guy-harvey-interview
Artisan Market
The Key West Artisan Market will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, April 18, at Clarence H. Higgs Memorial Beach.
The show, which features local artists, fresh farms stands, food trucks and merchandise made in the locally, is located in the parking lot at the Key West Wildlife Center/Sonny McCoy Indigenous Park, 1801 White St., across from the Edward B. Knight Pier and by the bocce courts.
For information, visit https://www.facebook.com/KeyWestArtisanMarket.
Turned Out Turn About
A fundraiser for the Key West Business Guild AH Monroe will feature an unlikely lineup of drag performers, including the soon-to-be-infamous Aqua-Nots, all competing for a prize package.
The drag show will be held at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, April 20, at Aqua Night Club, 711 Duval St.
Performers, volunteers, 50/50 raffle items and donations are sought.
For information, email PaulClift926@gmail.com
Key West island cleanup
Tunaskin Aquatic Apparel, 604 Duval St., will host an island cleanup from 9 to 11 a.m. Sunday, April 25. Participants should sign up for a time slot before Thursday, April 15. Social distancing and mask are required and beach cleaning materials will be provided. Participants can bring their garbage back to the store or to a disposal location of their choosing.
Following the cleanup a virtual raffle of donated items will be held. The $10 donation gives participants a commemorative “First Annual Key West Island Cleanup” long sleeve Tunaskin performance shirt, a raffle ticket and discounted food and drinks at Kaya Island Eats, 628 Duval St.
Register at https://www.tunaskin.co/beach-keepers-club/ or on Eventbrite (Search for “Key West Island Cleanup”). All proceeds will be donated to Keep Key West Beautiful.
Poetry reading
The College of the Florida Keys will host CFK Poetics virtual visiting poets event with Ross Gay at 6 p.m. Thursday, April 29. These free event will be primarily virtual, but limited seating will be available in the CFK Library during the live stream of the reading.
For information to access, visit http://www.cfk.edu/poetics.
Poetry contest
In celebration of National Poetry Month and to honor Robert Frost (1874-1963), The Studios of Key West will host a poetry contest, open to all Monroe County children and teens from 6 to 18.
Students are encouraged to submit poems (up to three per student) by Tuesday, May 4, by mail or drop off at The Studios of Key West, 533 Eaton St. or submit entries by emailing poetry@tskw.org, including their name, parent or guardian’s name, phone number and age with submissions. Teachers may also submit the work of students.
For information, contact Michelle Boscamp at michelle@tskw.org or call 305-296-0458.
Art project displayThe Florida Key Council of Arts will sponsor a traveling 24-foot mural during a series of exhibitions throughout the Keys with nearly 225 6-inch square panels created by local artists. “The Connections Project: A Mosaic of the Keys” will be on exhibit through Monday, May 10, from Key Largo to Key West.
For information, visit http://www.keysarts.com or call 305-295-4369.