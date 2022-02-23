Old Island Days Art Festival
The Key West Art Center will host the annual Old Island Days Art Festival from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 26-27, at the Truman Waterfront Park.
Artists and crafters will line the quay showing watercolors, oil/acrylic, mixed media, photography, and more works for your home. In addition, jewelry, clothing, sculpture, glass, and wood will be available along with plenty of tropical arts and crafts.
Drive, bike, walk or bus down as there is plenty of parking and bike racks and the show is steps away from the Duval Loop stop.
The Old Island Days Art Festival is sponsored by the Key West Art Center & Gallery, 301 Front St.
For information, call 305-294-1241 or email KWArtShow@gmail.com.
Garden tours
The Key West Garden Club will host tours of seven gardens from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, Feb. 25-26. All gardens are within five minutes walking distance. Docents will be at each garden with plant information.
Tickets are $25 in advance through http://www.keywestgardenclub.com or $30 on days of the tour at each garden.
The tickets are good for both days. For information, call 305-294-3210.
Concert Series
Southernmost Chamber Music Society will offer a series of concerts at St. Paul’s Church, 401 Duval St. Concerts will be performed in the sanctuary, with audiences distanced and masked, all at 7 p.m. A reception will follow in the cloisters.
A concert on Thursday, Feb. 24, will feature classic and romantic pieces and the Thursday, March 31, event will showcase the work of mainly French composers, including Faure, Milaud, Gaubert and others.
For information, visit https://www.southernmostchambermusicsociety.com/events
Cemetery tour
A Key West Cemetery Stroll will be held Saturday, March 19. During the stroll, small groups of visitors will be escorted to grave sites where interpreters will tell the stories of the deceased in brief monologues. Three tours will be offered, 9:30, 9:50 and 10 a.m.
The event offers an opportunity to learn first-hand about some of the people who have given Key West its colorful and significant character. Space is limited for the tours and pre-registration is required. A donation of $20 (cash or check) per person to the Historic Florida Keys Foundation is requested, with all proceeds devoted to cemetery restoration. Participants should enter the cemetery by either the Windsor Street or Frances Street gates and go to the registration table on 2nd Avenue.
Reservations can be made by calling 305-304-1453.
Concert at the Tennessee Williams
The Tennessee Williams Theatre’s Encore Series will present a lineup of national tour Broadway musicals and concerts, with Neil Berg’s “50 Years of Rock N Roll – Part II” on opening Friday, March 11, and “Ten Tenors! Direct from Australia” on Wednesday, March 16.
Tickets are available online at http://www.keystix.com or at 305-295-7676. The Tennessee Williams Theatre is located at 5901 College Road.
TSKW Glow Hours
The Studios of Key West offers weekly happy hours at Hugh’s View, a rooftop terrace at the Old Town art center at 533 Eaton St. The site offers panoramic vistas and live music on select evenings.
Glow Hours are free and open to the public from 5 to 7 p.m. on select Mondays and Tuesdays.
Doors open at 5 p.m. and close at 5:30, or when the 40-person capacity is reached.
For information on available dates, visit http://www.tskw.org or call 305-296-0458.
Guitar classes
Classical guitarist Mateo is offering two guitar classes. On Sundays, the Guitar Orchestra Class will be held from 4 to 5 p.m. at the
Coffee Mill Dance Studio, 804 White St. Guitarists at all levels are welcome. For registration, email mjampol627@gmail.com.
A class for beginners will be held each Monday from 4 to 5 p.m. at Williams Hall, 729 Fleming St. For registration, visit http://www.williamshall.org.
The cost for each class is $20.
For information, call 305-304-1437.
Ship tours
U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Ingham, located in Truman Waterfront Park, is open for tours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. The cost is $15 for adults; $5 for children 7 to 13; $10 for retired military; $5 for active military.
Happy hour will be held from one hour before to one hour after sunset each Friday and Saturday, weather permitting; $5 admission for adults.
For information, email info@uscgcingham.org. Donations to maintain the most decorated ship in Coast Guard history can be made by visiting http://www. uscgcingham.org/donate or mailed to Ingham Museum, P.O. Box 186, Key West, FL 33041
Commemorative bricks
The Key West Art & Historical Society will be selling personalized commemorative bricks to be placed along the southwest walkway adjacent to the Custom House, 281 Front St.
The bricks, priced at $125, can accommodate up to three lines of wording. For purchase or information, visit https://www.bricksrus.com/donorsite/kwahs
Art classes offered
Karen Beauprie is offering a class “Finding Your Voice in Watercolors” at the Key West Art Center, 301 Front St. on Tuesdays until March 29.
Classes will be held upstairs at the Key West Art Center & Gallery. Masks and either proof of vaccinations or a weekly test for COVID will be required to attend classes. Classes are limited to eight students due to distancing requirements.
For information, call Karen at 847-687-2667. For registration, call the Art Center, 305-294-1241 for individual classes.