Choral members sought
Singers are needed for the coming season of Keys Coral Arts. Rehearsals will begin at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6, at Grace Lutheran Church, 2713 Flagler Ave.
Membership is open to singers older than 16. A limited number of full and partial scholarships are available.
Rehearsals are held weekly, on Tuesday nights, from 7 to 9 pm. Individual voice sectionals will be held at 6:15 p.m., with schedules to be announced.
For information, contact Tim Peterson at 561-445-1709 or keyschoralarts@gmail.com.
Hurricane memorial
The Matecumbe Historical Trust Labor Day service will honor the memory of those who perished in the Great Hurricane of Sept. 2, 1935.
A service at the Islamorada Hurricane Monument at Mile Marker 81.5 at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 2.
The service will include the introduction, invocation, presentation of colors, National Anthem, guest speakers, history of the hurricane, the laying of the memorial wreath, taps, songs and a benediction.
For information, call Barbara at 305-393-0940.
Nonprofit meeting
Professionals from charitable organizations across the Keys will convene from 1 to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 13, for Florida Keys Nonprofit Day at the Marathon Community Theatre, 5101 Overseas Highway.
The event is free to paid staff and volunteers of nonprofit organizations, students and community members interested in nonprofit service. To register, visit http://www.cffk.org/nonprofitday
Book Club in a Bag
The Monroe County Public Library has announced a new Book Club in a Bag collection. The free service allows local book clubs to conveniently borrow multiple copies of book club titles for their members.
Each Book Club in a Bag includes 10 copies of a book club title and a list of discussion questions. Friends of the Big Pine Library donated the tote bags. Bags will loan for six weeks and must be returned to the circulation desk at one of the library’s five locations throughout the Keys.
For a list of available titles, search “Book Club in a Bag” in the library catalog at http://www.keyslibraries.org.
Women’s Fest burlesque
A Girly Burly Burlesque Show is set for 8 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 8, at the Key West Theater Listening Room, 512 Eaton St.
The evening of bump and grind beauties stars Tatah DuJour, Mona Amour and the Key West Burlesque dancers, is co-hosted by local comedian Gwen Filosa. The event will feature special guest performances by Sheba Queen of the Night and drag king Kevin Dixon.
For tickets, visit http://www.thekeywesttheater.com. For information, email myproductiondujour@gmail.com
Ship tours
U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Ingham, located in Truman Waterfront Park, is open for tours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. The cost is $15 for adults; $5 for children 7 to 13; $10 for retired military; $5 for active military.
For information, email info@uscgcingham.org. Donations to maintain the most decorated ship in Coast Guard history can be made by visiting http://www. uscgcingham.org/donate or mailed to Ingham Museum, P.O. Box 186, Key West, FL 33041.
TSKW Glow Hours
The Studios of Key West offers weekly happy hours at Hugh’s View, a rooftop terrace at the Old Town art center at 533 Eaton St. The site offers panoramic vistas and live music on select evenings.
Glow Hours are free and open to the public from 6 to 8 p.m. on select Tuesdays.
Doors open at 6 p.m. and close at 6:30, or when the 40-person capacity is reached.
For information on available dates, visit http://www.tskw.org or call 305-296-0458.