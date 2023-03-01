This Just In

Women’s Film Festival
Five films are on the docket at the annual Key West NOW Women’s Film Festival, which opens Wednesday, March 1, at the Tropic Cinema, 416 Eaton St.
The first film is the docu-drama “Woman King,” starring the award-winning Viola Davis. She leads an army of women in Dahomey fighting the Portuguese slave trade in 1823. This film links February’s Black History Month and March’s Women’s History Month.
“Born in Flames,” on March 8, is a experimental docu-fiction about a dystopian US, 10 years after a “social democratic” revolution. This 1983 cult classic shows that even after a decade of change, women are still not getting their due and a radical band of women set out to fix it.
“Trouble with Angels,” on March 15, is a light-hearted comedy from director Ida Lupino. Released in 1966, this film stars Haley Mills, and Rosalind Russell as the Mother Superior of a rambunctious group of girls in a convent school.
On March 22, Agnès Varda’s 1962 film “Cleo from 5 to 7” will be shown. A young pop singer contemplates her own mortality as she awaits the results of a biopsy.
The final Wednesday’s film, set for March 29, is the HBO documentary, “The Janes,” telling the story of a group of women in pre-Roe Chicago, who worked together to provide safe abortions to thousands of women. Two of these women (now in their 80s) will join the audience by Zoom after the screening for a discussion of this topic.
All films will be shown at 6 p.m. Tickets are available online at https://www.tropiccinema.com or at the door.
Spring Social
The FKSPCA’s annual fundraiser, the Spring Social, will be held from 6:30 to 9:30 Friday, March 3, at the Coffee Butler Amphitheater, Truman Waterfront Park.
VIP tickets include a champagne reception starting at 5:30 pm before the main event, passed appetizers, a sneak peek at one of the largest silent auctions on the island, reserved seating and VIP food stations.
The VIP reception begins at 5:30 p.m. and general admission entry is at 6:30 p.m. General admission tickets are $55 and individual VIP tickets are $125 are available at: https://www.axs.com/events/466061/spring-social-tickets..
To buy discounted VIP tables of eight for $800, call the Key West Theater box office directly at 305-985-0433 during box office hours noon to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. For event information, call 305-294-4857.
CFK silent auction
The College of the Florida Keys Foundation will host a virtual silent auction to raise funds for students and programs. Bidding culminates on Saturday, March 4 at 9 p.m., in concert with the College’s annual Seaside Soiree in Key Largo.
The Seaside Soiree event will be held at CFK’s Upper Keys Center. With a theme of “Swords and Tails,” the evening will feature costumes, fine dining and cocktails and live entertainment.
For information about the fundraising efforts, visit http://www.CFK.edu/soiree. To contribute auction items or financial gifts to the CFK Foundation, contact Stephanie Scuderi, foundation@cfk.edu or 305-809-3287.
GardenFest set
The Key West Tropical Forest & Botanical Garden, 5210 College Road, will host its free GardenFest from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 4.
“GardenFest Key West: The Green Market Place 2023” is to combine a plant exhibition and sale, craft market and educational presentations.
Attendees can view and purchase tropical and native plants from the garden’s on-site nursery and other plant and orchid vendors as well as earth-based arts and crafts with nature themes or composed of natural materials. Eco-friendly products and services, demonstrations and exhibits by conservation-focused nonprofit organizations also are to be featured.
Other planned attractions include a silent auction, a raffle, adult beverages, food vendors and a children’s science corner.
Attendees also can explore the arboretum, garden, wildlife refuge and educational center either at their own pace or during free guided tours offered by docents.
The diverse environment features two wetland habitats, two butterfly gardens with plants, national and state champion trees, birds, art and many threatened and endangered species among other elements.
For information, visit http://www.keywest.garden
Spring Fair
The Key West Preschool Co-op, 2610 Flagler Ave., will host its Spring Fair fundraiser from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 4.
The event will feature bounce houses, inflatable obstacle course, live entertainment and a vendor village. To nominate someone for the dunk tank, email kwpcspringfairchair@gmail.com
Tickets may be purchased in advance for $12 at http://www.eventbrite.com or at the fair for $15.
Girls Night Out event
The Hemingway Rum Company, 201 Simonton St, will host Girls Night Out Key West from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 7.
The Navy League, Key West Commissioning Committee, the sponsor of the upcoming commissioning of the USS Lenah Sutcliffe Higbee on Saturday, May 13, will be highlighted as the charity for the month.
Girls Night Out Ladies will be treated to a rum cocktail, music by the Mango Tree Troubadours, a multi-prize raffle, munchies and desserts, and a cash bar. Entry is $5, which includes a raffle ticket.
Guests will also learn about the Higbee Commissioning and how to get tickets to the event. The Higbee is an Arleigh-Burke class destroyer, named for Navy Nurse pioneer, Lenah H. Sutcliffe Higbee. Nurse Higbee was the first woman to receive the Navy Cross for her exemplary work as Superintendent of the newly formed U.S. Navy Nurse Corps during World War I.
For information on Girls Night Out, visit its Facebook page.
For more information on the Higbee commissioning and the Navy League, Key West Council, visit http://www.higbeecommissioning.org or http://www.navyleaguekeywest.org.
Dance Concert
The CoffeeMill Young Dance Collective will present its annual benefit concert at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 11, at the Tennessee Williams Theatre, 5901 College Road.
The student dance company will perform an “Evening of Dance” featuring an adaptation of “Coppelia,” plus a collection of other original pieces from its repertoire under the direction of Joseph Goodman, Kara Querio and Penny Leto.
For tickets, visit http://www.keystix.com; for information, visit http//www.coffeemilldance.com.
Home Tours
Key West Home Tours will be offered from 1 to 4 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, March 17-18.
Presented by the Old Island Restoration Foundation, the tour is a way to experience the architecture and culture of the island.
Tickets are available online at http://www.oirf.org or by stopping by the Old Island Museum Store at 322 Duval St.
TSKW Glow Hours
The Studios of Key West offers weekly happy hours at Hugh’s View, a rooftop terrace at the Old Town art center at 533 Eaton St. The site offers panoramic vistas and live music on select evenings.
Glow Hours are free and open to the public from 6 to 8 p.m. on select Tuesdays.
Doors open at 6 p.m. and close at 6:30, or when the 40-person capacity is reached.
For information on available dates, visit http://www.tskw.org or call 305-296-0458.