Painting boot camp
The Studios of Key West is offering a series of classes with local artist Rick Worth. Sessions are held on either Monday or Tuesday, May through June, outside at the Carriage Trade Artist Residencies, 529 Eaton St.
For information visit https://tskw.org/may-painting-boot-camp-with-rick-worth, call 305-296-0458 or visit the box office at 533 Eaton St., Tuesday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Poetry reading
The College of the Florida Keys will host CFK Poetics virtual visiting poets event with Ross Gay at 6 p.m. Thursday, April 29. These free event will be primarily virtual, but limited seating will be available in the CFK Library during the live stream of the reading.
For information to access, visit http://www.cfk.edu/poetics.
Art project display
The Florida Key Council of Arts will sponsor a traveling 24-foot mural during a series of exhibitions throughout the Keys with nearly 225 6-inch square panels created by local artists. “The Connections Project: A Mosaic of the Keys” will be on exhibit through Monday, May 10, from Key Largo to Key West.
For information, visit http://www.keysarts.com or call 305-295-4369.
Poetry contest
In celebration of National Poetry Month and to honor Robert Frost (1874-1963), The Studios of Key West will host a poetry contest, open to all Monroe County children and teens from 6 to 18.
Students are encouraged to submit poems (up to three per student) by Tuesday, May 4, by mail or drop off at The Studios of Key West, 533 Eaton St. or submit entries by emailing poetry@tskw.org, including their name, parent or guardian’s name, phone number and age with submissions. Teachers may also submit the work of students.
For information, contact Michelle Boscamp at michelle@tskw.org or call 305-296-0458.