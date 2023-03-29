This Just In

Women’s Film Festival

The final film of the Key West NOW Women’s Film Festival, at 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 29, is the HBO documentary, “The Janes,” telling the story of a group of women in pre-Roe Chicago, who worked together to provide safe abortions to thousands of women. Two of these women (now in their 80s) will join the audience by Zoom after the screening for a discussion of this topic.

Tags

Recommended for you