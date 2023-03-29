This Just In

The final film of the Key West NOW Women’s Film Festival, at 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 29, is the HBO documentary, “The Janes,” telling the story of a group of women in pre-Roe Chicago, who worked together to provide safe abortions to thousands of women. Two of these women (now in their 80s) will join the audience by Zoom after the screening for a discussion of this topic.
The Key West Art & Historical Society is presenting cocktail historian Philip Greene for a night of Hemingway history, storytelling and cocktails from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday, April 1. The event takes place at the Hemingway Rum Distillery, 201 Simonton St.
Green will present “Hemingway’s Cocktails in the Stream: a journey through Ernest ‘Papa’ Hemingway’s life in Key West & Cuba” accompanied by hand-crafted Papa’s Pilar cocktails including the Hemingway Daiquiri, the Cayo Hueso la Floridita, the Josie Russell, the Rum Collins and others.
A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the Key West Art & Historical Society.
Migration Mania
Key West Tropical Forest & Botanical Garden, 5210 College Road, will host Migration Mania from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 1.
The day features two age-level egg hunts with 6,000 eggs, environmental education booths, children’s interactive playground, games, crafts and face painting.
All children will receive a raffle ticket for fun, kid-friendly prizes and additional raffle tickets may be purchased for prizes ranging from gift certificates to local restaurants and fun water activities, to the grand prize, a bicycle. Food and beverages will be available for purchase.
The Migration Mania helps keep state standard aligned field trips free for local Monroe County students. 3,500 students participated in the free Living Lab STEM program last school year.
The event is free for members and children younger than 3. Admission is $5 for non-members and children 3 and older. There is a maximum charge of $10 per family. Memberships available on site.
Key West Southernmost Runners Club is teaming up with the Conch Republic Marine Army for the 25th annual EarthDay 5K Run/Walk race in Key West on Earth Day, Saturday, April 22.
The venue is the Truman Waterfront Park, at the end of Southard Street. The registration and start/finish line is near the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Ingham Maritime Museum.
Registration is $25 per person; children younger than 5 are free with a parent. Registration is available at http://www.runsignup.com or in person at the race location. The first 100 people registered will receive a free T-shirt.
Proceeds from the race go to the Conch Republic Marine Army, a non-profit organization dedicated to cleaning and restoring the shallow mangrove habitats of the Florida Keys. For information, visit http://www.conchrepublicmarinearmy.org.
TSKW Glow Hours
The Studios of Key West offers weekly happy hours at Hugh’s View, a rooftop terrace at the Old Town art center at 533 Eaton St. The site offers panoramic vistas and live music on select evenings.
Glow Hours are free and open to the public from 5 to 7 p.m. on Mondays and Tuesdays.