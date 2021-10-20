Artisan Market
An Artisan Market will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 24, at the Wildlife Center, 1801 White St. Live music will presented by The X Key West, a full bar from Great Events Catering and seating proved by Little Pink Houses of Hope for donation in support of October Breast Cancer Awareness.
Food stalls, fresh produce, cheese, pickles, orchids, local art and costume pieces will be on display.
Market attendees can shop with confidence — all Artisan Market vendors and artists are fully vaccinated or a negative test within 48 hours of the show.
The pet friendly market is open every other Sunday in season by locals, for locals. The next Key West Artisan Market, Trop Rock Edition, will be Sunday, Nov. 7.
The Market offers free entry and ample free parking in the Higgs Beach antenna park lot across the street. Guests are encouraged to ride bikes and BYOB (bring your own bags).
Scavenger hunt
Grab your costumes and head over to the Key West Public Library, 700 Fleming St., for a family-friendly, outdoor, self-directed scavenger hunt.
Ask library staff at the front desk for your first clue and then search the library’s haunted palm garden for 14 clues to win a prize!
You may participate in the scavenger hunt any time during the library’s operating hours, weather permitting. This activity will be available now until Oct. 30. For information, call 305-292-3595.
Spooky SaturdaysTropic Cinema and the Key West Art & Historical Society will celebrate the spooky season with outdoor movie screenings at Fort East Martello, 3501 S. Roosevelt Blvd. at 7:30 p.m. on Saturdays in October. “The Witches” will be shown on Oct. 23.
Movie goers should bring chairs or blankets, coolers are allowed and parking is available. Advance tickets are available online; if purchasing tickets at the door, please note that day-of sales are cash only.
Reef FestA celebration of marine conservation will be held Thursday to Sunday, Oct. 14-17, at the Reef Campus, 98300 Overseas Highway, Key Largo.
The event will have diving, snorkeling, kayaking, ocean-themed seminars, educational programs and social events. Participants are invited to share love for the ocean and learn about the latest in conservation. Most events are free, but pre-registration is requested.
For details about specific health and safety measures, email events@reef.org. For registration, visit https://www.reef.org/reeffest/registration
Black Pumas to headline Music & Arts Festival
Key West Art & Historical Society and COAST Projects will host the COAST Is Clear Music & Arts Festival on Saturday, Dec. 4, starting at 11 a.m. on the Parade Grounds of Fort East Martello, 3501 S. Roosevelt Blvd.
The all-day, family-friendly outdoor event kicks off with an artist’s market, food vendors and cash bar. Three music stages will present an alternating lineup of talent, starring Grammy-nominated headliners Black Pumas and featuring national and international favorites Phosphorescent, Rayland Baxter, Langhorne Slim, Liz Cooper, and SUSTO, interspersed with performances by locally-based favorites.
For information, visit http://www.coastisclearfest.com
TSKW Glow Hours
The Studios of Key West offers weekly happy hours at Hugh’s View, a rooftop terrace at the Old Town art center at 533 Eaton St. The site offers panoramic vistas from the Gulf to the Atlantic and live music on select evenings.
Glow Hours are free and open to the public from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursdays.
Doors open at 6 p.m. and close at 6:30, or when the 30-person capacity is reached.
For information, visit http://www.tskw.org or call 305-296-0458.
Library storytime
The Key West Library will offer an early literacy storytime program for children each Friday morning at 11 a.m. The program features interactive stories, songs, rhymes and crafts.
The early literacy practices help build the foundation for a lifelong love of learning. Storytime offers an opportunity to experience the practices in action, to discover great books, music and to socialize with other parents. Expecting parents and siblings are welcomed.
For information, call 305-292-3595. The library is located at 700 Fleming St.
Free English tutoring
Literacy Volunteers of America provides free, confidential one-to-one and small group literacy instruction for any Monroe County resident who needs help reading, writing and communicating in English. For information on tutoring or being a student, stop by the office inside the Lions Club building, 2405 N. Roosevelt Blvd., call or text 305-304-0578 or visit http://www.lva-monroe.com. LVA serves students in the Lower, Middle and Upper Keys.
Guitar classes
Classical guitarist Mateo is offering two guitar classes. On Sundays the Guitar Orchestra Class will be held from 4 to 5 p.m. at the Coffee Mill Dance Studio, 804 White St. Guitarists at all levels are welcome. For registration email jampolmateo1@gmail.com.
A class for beginners will held each Monday from 4 to 5 p.m. at Williams Hall, 729 Fleming St. For registration, visit http://www.williamshall.org.
The cost for each class is $20.
For information, call 305-304-1437.