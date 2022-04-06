Community Orchestra sets Spring Concert
The Key West Community Orchestra will present “A Joyous Spring Concert “ at the Key West Garden Club, 1100 Atlantic Blvd., from 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 13.
On the program are compositions from Bach, Beethoven, Mozart, Handel along with tangos, waltzes, marches, Disney songs and show tunes.
The $20 tickets are available only at http://www.keywestgardenclub.com/club/garden-concert
Call for artists
Key West Tropical Forest & Botanical Garden, 5210 College Road, is looking for artwork for an Art in the Garden exhibit that will showcase art that conveys a sense of nature using natural, recycled and/or repurposed materials. The artwork will be placed in the garden and must be able withstand wind and weather.
The exhibit will be on display Wednesday, April 20, through Sunday, July 31. An opening reception will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 30.
Applications are due by Sunday, April 10, and are available from Jackie Sanchez, 305-393-3430; Susann D’Antonio 305- 304-6005; at the garden, 5210 College Road; or by email at mmcrae@keywest.garden.
Burlesque show scheduled
“Space Show 2.0: An Epic Space Adventure” is an all new space parody, filled with out-of-this-world fan favorites and parodies of favorite Sci Fi series, presented by Key West Burlesque at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, April 8-9.
Key West Burlesque veterans Moana Amore, Nick Mazza, and Bria Ansera take to the stage at the Key West Theater, 512 Eaton St., for the final show of the season. The show features guest appearances by Kitten and Lou, who are back for their first Key West Burlesque appearance in more than five years.
Set to the psychedelic sounds of the solar system, the show is choreographed and hoisted by Beneva Fruitville, while local comedian Steve Crane co-hosts, ensuring a hilarious romp through the vast universe.
For information, visit http://www/keywestburlesque.show; to purchase tickets visit http://www.thekeywesttheater.com or call 305-985-0433.
TSKW Glow Hours
The Studios of Key West offers weekly happy hours at Hugh’s View, a rooftop terrace at the Old Town art center at 533 Eaton St. The site offers panoramic vistas and live music on select evenings.
Glow Hours are free and open to the public from 5 to 7 p.m. on select Mondays and Tuesdays.
Doors open at 5 p.m. and close at 5:30, or when the 40-person capacity is reached.
For information on available dates, visit http://www.tskw.org or call 305-296-0458.
Sand Sculpture
Unity of the Keys Spiritual Center will be creating a peace sign sand sculpture at 9 a.m. Saturday, April 16, at Higgs Beach, 1000 Atlantic Ave.
All are welcome to join, opening hearts and using hands to create a symbol of peace for the world.
Bring buckets, gardening tools and sunscreen. For information call 305-296-5888, email church@unityofthekeys.org. or visit http://www.unityofthekeys.org
Ship tours
U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Ingham, located in Truman Waterfront Park, is open for tours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. The cost is $15 for adults; $5 for children 7 to 13; $10 for retired military; $5 for active military.
Happy hour will be held from one hour before to one hour after sunset each Friday and Saturday, weather permitting; $5 admission for adults.
For information, email info@uscgcingham.org. Donations to maintain the most decorated ship in Coast Guard history can be made by visiting http://www. uscgcingham.org/donate or mailed to Ingham Museum, P.O. Box 186, Key West, FL 33041.
Guitar classes
Classical guitarist Mateo is offering two guitar classes. On Sundays the Guitar Orchestra Class will be held from 4 to 5 p.m. at the
Coffee Mill Dance Studio, 804 White St. Guitarists at all levels are welcome. For registration email mjampol627@gmail.com.
A class for beginners will held each Monday from 4 to 5 p.m. at Williams Hall, 729 Fleming St. For registration, visit http://www.williamshall.org.
The cost for each class is $20.
For information, call 305-304-1437.