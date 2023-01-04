This Just In

Calidore String Quartet to perform
The first concert of Key West Impromptu Classical Concerts’ season will feature the Calidore String Quartet at 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 8, at St. Paul’s Church, 401 Duval St.
The program will feature works from Bedřich Smetana, Dmitri Shostakovich and Antonín Dvořák.
The Calidore String Quartet is recognized as one of the world’s foremost interpreters of a vast repertory; from the cycles of quartets by Beethoven and Mendelssohn to works of celebrated contemporary voices like Grygory Kurtag, Jörg Wedmann and Caroline Shaw.
Admission is $20 at the door. Students are admitted free.
For information, including subscriptions and donations, visit http://www.keywestimpromptu.org.
Choral group seeks singers
Keys Choral Arts is looking for singers for its spring season.
Rehearsals are held on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at Grace Lutheran Church, 2713 Flagler Ave. Auditions are not required, and the group is preparing for its spring concert scheduled for Tuesday, March 28.
Membership is open throughout the month of January to anyone 16 and older, with basses and tenors particularly desired. Dues are $100 per person and full and partial scholarships are available.
Keys Choral Arts is a true community chorus for people who love to sing. Audio learning tracks are provided for each voice part, and can be accessed at http://www.keyschoralarts.org. All that is required is a love of making music and a sincere commitment to dedicate the necessary time for rehearsals and individual learning.
For information, call Tim Peterson at 561-445-1709 or email keyschoralarts@gmail.com.
Cemetery Stroll
The first Cemetery Stroll to be offered at the Historic Key West City Cemetery this season will take place on Sunday, Jan. 8. During the stroll, small groups of visitors will be escorted to grave sites where interpreters will tell the stories of the deceased.
Among the grave sites to be visited are those of the Knight Family, Sloppy Joe Russell, B’Nai Zion Jewish Cemetery, Gladys Bates, Captain Outrageous, the Otto Family and Figueredo Plot.
The tour will take approximately 90 minutes. Participants should wear comfortable shoes and plan to walk over a mile on uneven ground. Bottled water will be provided.
This is an opportunity to learn first-hand about some of the people who have given Key West its colorful and significant character. Space is limited for the tours and pre-registration is required. A donation of $20 (cash or check) per person to the Historic Florida Keys Foundation is recommended, with all proceeds devoted to cemetery restoration. Participants may enter the cemetery by either the Windsor Street or Frances Street gate and go to the registration table on Palm Avenue.
The groups are scheduled for departures at 9:30, 9:50, and 10:10 am. Reservations are necessary and can be made by calling or texting 305-304-1453 or by emailing at hfkf@bellsouth.net.
Additional strolls featuring other gravesites will take place on Sunday, Feb. 12 and Sunday, March 5.
The cemetery strolls are sponsored by the City of Key West and the Historic Florida Keys Foundation.
Volunteers sought for honorThe Community Foundation of the Florida Keys is accepting nominations for its Unsung Heroes Celebration, recognizing the tremendous efforts of the community’s volunteers.
Every 501©(3) charitable nonprofit or faith-based organization in the Florida Keys is invited to nominate one volunteer to be honored. The online nomination form is available at http://www.cffk.org/unsung.
More than 1,500 volunteers have been recognized since the event was started 22 years ago. For information, call 305-292-1502.
Writers, poets scholarshipsThe Key West Literary Seminar has announced a limited number of full scholarships for local Monroe County poets and writers in its Writers’ Workshop Program to be held from Jan. 10-14.
Full course descriptions and complete details on how to apply for any workshop can be found at http://www.kwls.org/writers_workshops.
For information about the local scholarships, contact kschumann@kwls.org.
Essay contestThe Key West Harry S Truman Foundation, in partnership with The Society of Presidential Descendants, has announced an essay competition for Monroe County high school students, to be held in conjunction with the Foundation’s annual Presidential Families Weekend forum.
The event features an assemblage of distinguished presidential descendants who engage in a moderated discussion on a particular theme before a live audience.
Reflecting this year’s forum theme, “Working Across the Aisle: American Bipartisanship,” student competitors will research and write about an American president who reached across the aisle to achieve a common goal.
First, second and third place winners will receive cash prizes as well as tickets to attend the Saturday, Feb. 18 forum, where presidential descendants will present them to the audience following the discussion.
Deadline for submissions is Sunday, Jan. 15. To be eligible, students must live within Monroe County, be a high school student, and have performed community service work within the last two years. To request essay guidelines, email Rachel.Katzenberger@kwtrumanfoundation.org.
Preservation awards
The Historic Florida Keys Foundation is accepting applications for its annual Preservation Awards through noon, Friday, Jan. 20.
Awards are given in March for the categories of preservation, rehabilitation, and restoration of historic properties and for new construction that maintains the integrity of a historic neighborhood.
Properties throughout Monroe County are eligible, but those previously entered may not participate unless significant new work has been accomplished. For information and an application, visit http://www.historicfloridakeys.org or call 305-292-6718.
TSKW Glow Hours
The Studios of Key West offers weekly happy hours at Hugh’s View, a rooftop terrace at the Old Town art center at 533 Eaton St. The site offers panoramic vistas and live music on select evenings.
Glow Hours are free and open to the public from 6 to 8 p.m. on select Tuesdays.
Doors open at 6 p.m. and close at 6:30, or when the 40-person capacity is reached.
For information on available dates, visit http://www.tskw.org or call 305-296-0458.