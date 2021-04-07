On the Air Series
The Waterfront Playhouse will offer the “Postman always Rings Twice” as the next production in its On The Air Series at 8 p.m. Saturday, April 10 on 104.1 FM or US1Radio.com
The show will feature Susanna Wells, Ross Pipkin, David Black and John McDonald.
For those patrons who would like to make a contribution, please visit: www.waterfrontplayhouse.org
This show, as with all of the Waterfront Playhouse On the Air broadcasts are available following the show by going to us1radio.com/old-fashioned-radio-drama/
The Postman Always Rings Twice is a 1946 American film noir based on the 1934 novel of the same name. Drifter Frank Chambers arrives at a quiet California roadside restaurant where he meets and falls for drop-dead gorgeous Cora, the wife of restaurant owner Nick Smith. After weaseling his way into a job, the two begin a deadly love affair and cook up plans to end her marriage and start a new life together. The 1946 movie starred Lana Turner and John Garfield.
Papio workshop
In celebration of rebel folk artist Stanley Papio, the Key West Art & Historical Society will host an in-person student workshop from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 10 at Fort East Martello, 3501 S. Roosevelt Blvd. Students 6 to 12 will tour the Stanley Papio Gallery for a first-hand look at sculptures created from car parts, metal fencing and found metal objects, and then work together to create a sculpture from recycled materials. For information and registration, visit https://www.kwahs.org/upcoming-event/stanley-papio-student-workshop
Call to artists
The Key West Tropical Forest & Botanical Garden’s will celebrate its 85th anniversary by showcasing local artists in the Art in the Garden exhibit, opening Monday, April 19. The work must be able to be placed outside, with an emphasis placed on pieces made from recycled or natural materials. Deadline to submit an application for participation is Saturday, April 10. Artist applications are available at Garden Visitor Center, 5210 College Road, by contacting the office at (305) 296-1501, or by email mmcrae@keywest.garden. Deadline to submit an application for participation is Saturday, April 10.
Mars Rover presentation
NASA Ambassador Kevin Gallagher will talk about the Mars Perseverance Rover at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, April 13 in a virtual presentation for the Monroe County Public Library system. The event is free and open to the public and a recording of the event will be available. Registration for the event can be done at http://www.keyslibraries.org or by calling your local branch. The direct link for registration is https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_5iKfbAvHRRSvnWnQr2Gp3w
Artisan Market
The Key West Artisan Market will celebrate National Pet Day with the Florida Keys SPCA from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, April 11, at Clarence H. Higgs Memorial Beach. The show, which features local artists, fresh farms stands, food trucks and merchandise made in the locally, is located in the parking lot at the Key West Wildlife Center/Sonny McCoy Indigenous Park, 1801 White St., across from the Edward B. Knight Pier and by the bocce courts. For information, visit https://www.facebook.com/KeyWestArtisanMarket.
Guy Harvey interview
The Key West Art & Historical Society will host an on-line interview with artist Guy Harvey led by Carol Shaughnessy at 4 p.m., Thursday, April 15. They will be discussing Harvey’s early sketches based on “The Old Man and the Sea” and their significance to conservation, awareness and connection to Ernest Hemingway. For information, visit https://www.kwahs.org/upcoming-event/guy-harvey-interview
Key West island cleanup
Tunaskin Aquatic Apparel, 604 Duval St., will host an island cleanup from 9 to 11 a.m. Sunday, April 25. Participants are asked to sign up for a time slot prior to Thursday, April 15. Social distancing and mask are required and beach cleaning materials will be provided. Participants can bring their garbage back to the store or to a disposal location of their choosing.
Following the cleanup a virtual raffle of donated items will be held. The $10 donation gives participants a commemorative “First Annual Key West Island Cleanup” long sleeve Tunaskin performance shirt, a raffle ticket and discounted food and drinks at Kaya Island Eats, 628 Duval St.
Register at https://www.tunaskin.co/beach-keepers-club/ or on Eventbrite (Search for “Key West Island Cleanup”). All proceeds will be donated to Keep Key West Beautiful.
Poetry reading
The College of the Florida Keys will host CFK Poetics virtual visiting poets event with Ross Gay at 6 p.m. Thursday, April 29. These free event will be primarily virtual, but limited seating will be available in the CFK Library during the live stream of the reading. For information to access, visit http://www.cfk.edu/poetics.
Poetry contest
In celebration of National Poetry Month and to honor Robert Frost (1874-1963), The Studios of Key West will host a poetry contest, open to all Monroe County children and teens from 6 to 18 . Students are encouraged to submit poems (up to three per student) by May 4 by mail or drop off at The Studios of Key West, 533 Eaton St. or submit entries by emailing poetry@tskw.org, including their name, parent or guardian’s name, phone number and age with submissions. Teachers may also submit the work of students. For information, contact Michelle Boscamp at michelle@tskw.org or call 305-296-0458.
Art project display
The Florida Key Council of Arts will sponsor a traveling 24-foot mural during a series of exhibitions throughout the Keys with nearly 225 6-inch square panels created by local artists. “The Connections Project: A Mosaic of the Keys” will be on exhibit through Monday, May 10, from Key Largo to Key West. For information, visit http://www.keysarts.com or call 305-295-4369.