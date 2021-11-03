One man play
The Studios of Key West will present “The Mon Valley Medium” a one man play by Alec Silberblatt in the Carriage Trade Courtyard at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 3.
The play tells the story of Mack, a yinzer (meaning he grew up and lives in the Mon Valley of Western PA) who always believed in ghosts. But after the local medium proves himself to be a fraud, Mack is left questioning what is true and what is perception. In his darkly comic tale, Silberblatt takes the audience through one man’s involvement in a vigilante killing, and into an investigation of why we believe what we believe.
Tickets are $20 members; $30 non-members.
The Carriage Trade is located at 529 Eaton St.
Garden tour
Key West Garden Club president Rosi Ware will be taking an audience on a virtual tour of the gardens at Fort West Martello at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 4.
Ware will be going through the garden’s history, as well as changes in design and vision for the gardens over the past 20 years. The visuals will be member Lynne Bentley-Kemps’ photographs of the gardens over the years.
This is an inside venue and masking is suggested. The refreshments will be served outside following the presentation. The gardens are located at 1100 Atlantic Ave.
Holiday Concert and Bazaar
The Key West Art & Historical Society will host a Holiday Concert and Bazaar from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10, on the porches and walkways of the Custom House Museum.
The celebration will feature artisans, musicians and choirs, food and libations and a holiday light show of vector projections on the brick face of the Custom House, 281 Front St.
For information, call Kassandra Collett at 305-295-6615, Ext. 114, or email kcollett@kwahs.org.
TSKW Glow Hours
The Studios of Key West offers weekly happy hours at Hugh’s View, a rooftop terrace at the Old Town art center at 533 Eaton St. The site offers panoramic vistas from the Gulf to the Atlantic and live music on select evenings.
Glow Hours are free and open to the public from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursdays.
Doors open at 6 p.m. and close at 6:30, or when the 30-person capacity is reached.
For information, visit http://www.tskw.org or call 305-296-0458.
Choral Arts schedule
The Keys Choral Arts has scheduled Christmas concerts at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 401 Duval St.
The first will be Sunday, Dec. 5, starting at 4 p.m. and marking the return of the Eaton Street Christmas Stroll, involving the Tropic Cinema, Key West Theater, the Studios of Key West, Old Stone United Methodist Church and Williams Hall.
The event is free, but registration is required at http://www.keyschoralarts.org.
The Southernmost Chamber Music Society will hold a Christmas Concert with Keys Choral Arts at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 14, also at St. Paul’s Church.
Ticketing information is available at http://www.southernmostchambermusicsociety.com and at http://www.keyschoralarts.org.
Music & Arts Festival
Key West Art & Historical Society and COAST Projects will host the COAST Is Clear Music & Arts Festival on Saturday, Dec. 4, starting at 11 a.m. on the Parade Grounds of Fort East Martello, 3501 S. Roosevelt Blvd.
The all-day, family-friendly outdoor event kicks off with an artist’s market, food vendors and cash bar. Three music stages will present an alternating lineup of talent, starring Grammy-nominated headliners Black Pumas and featuring national and international favorites Phosphorescent, Rayland Baxter, Langhorne Slim, Liz Cooper, and SUSTO, interspersed with performances by locally-based favorites.
For information, visit http://www.coastisclearfest.com