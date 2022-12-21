Volunteers sought for honor
The Community Foundation of the Florida Keys is accepting nominations for its Unsung Heroes Celebration, recognizing the tremendous efforts of the community’s volunteers.
Every 501©(3) charitable nonprofit or faith-based organization in the Florida Keys is invited to nominate one volunteer to be honored. The online nomination form is available at http://www.cffk.org/unsung.
More than 1,500 volunteers have been recognized since the event was started 22 years ago. For information, call 305-292-1502.
Reef Relief fundraiser
Hyatt Centric Resort and Spa, 601 Front St., will host a fundraiser for Reef Relief on Saturday, Dec. 24, from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Blue Mojito Bar and Grill.
Locals and tourists alike will enjoy festivities including handcrafted cocktails, live music, a snow machine, raffles, and an appearance from Santa.
Reef Relief is a nonprofit membership organization in Key West focused on science to understand, educate and strengthen community-based efforts and strategies to protect the coral reef ecosystems. For information on the event, visit http://www.HyattCentricKeyWest.com.
Writers, poets scholarships
The Key West Literary Seminar has announced a limited number of full scholarships for local Monroe County poets and writers in its Writers’ Workshop Program to be held from Jan. 10-14.
Full course descriptions and complete details on how to apply for any workshop can be found at http://www.kwls.org/writers_workshops.
For information about the local scholarships, contact kschumann@kwls.org.
Essay contest
The Key West Harry S Truman Foundation, in partnership with The Society of Presidential Descendants, has announced an essay competition for Monroe County high school students, to be held in conjunction with the Foundation’s annual Presidential Families Weekend forum.
The event features an assemblage of distinguished presidential descendants who engage in a moderated discussion on a particular theme before a live audience.
Reflecting this year’s forum theme, “Working Across the Aisle: American Bipartisanship,” student competitors will research and write about an American president who reached across the aisle to achieve a common goal.
First, second and third place winners will receive cash prizes as well as tickets to attend the Saturday, Feb. 18 forum, where presidential descendants will present them to the audience following the discussion.
Deadline for submissions is Sunday, Jan. 15. To be eligible, students must live within Monroe County, be a high school student, and have performed community service work within the last two years. To request essay guidelines, email Rachel.Katzenberger@kwtrumanfoundation.org.
Preservation awards
The Historic Florida Keys Foundation is accepting applications for its annual Preservation Awards through noon, Friday, Jan. 20.
Awards are given in March for the categories of preservation, rehabilitation, and restoration of historic properties and for new construction that maintains the integrity of a historic neighborhood.
Properties throughout Monroe County are eligible, but those previously entered may not participate unless significant new work has been accomplished.For information and an application visit http://www.historicfloridakeys.org or call 305-292-6718.
TSKW Glow Hours
The Studios of Key West offers weekly happy hours at Hugh’s View, a rooftop terrace at the Old Town art center at 533 Eaton St. The site offers panoramic vistas and live music on select evenings.
Glow Hours are free and open to the public from 6 to 8 p.m. on select Tuesdays.
Doors open at 6 p.m. and close at 6:30, or when the 40-person capacity is reached.
For information on available dates, visit http://www.tskw.org or call 305-296-0458.