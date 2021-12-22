Preservation awards
The Historic Florida Keys Foundation is accepting applications for its annual Preservation Awards through Friday, Jan. 21.
Awards are given for the categories of preservation, rehabilitation, restoration, and new construction that maintains the integrity of the historic neighborhood.
Properties throughout Monroe County are eligible, but those previously entered may not participate unless significant new work has been accomplished.
For information and an application, visit http://www.historicfloridakeys.org or call 305-292-6718 or 305-304-1453.
Nautical Expo
Fans of boating, fishing, diving and other watersports can take their pick of maritime merchandise at the annual Big Pine & Lower Keys Nautical Expo set for Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 15-16.
Designed to appeal to local and visiting sailors, anglers, kayakers, paddleboarders, underwater enthusiasts and everyone who enjoys the Florida Keys’ subtropical seafaring lifestyle, the open-air market is set for 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday.
More than 100 vendors are expected to be on hand to showcase their offerings on the tree-shaded grounds of the Lower Keys Chamber of Commerce, 31020 Overseas Highway, Mile Marker 31 on Big Pine Key. Among the items typically available for purchase are dive and snorkel equipment, fishing gear, boating supplies, coastal lifestyle furnishings and unique nautical-themed wares.
Other attractions at the family-friendly event include live music provided by local and regional musicians and bands. Attendees also can browse booths featuring arts and crafts, clothing and jewelry and enjoy casual food and beverages.
Proceeds from the Nautical Expo benefit the programs of the Lower Keys Chamber of Commerce. Admission and parking are free.
For information, visit http://www.lowerkeyschamber.com or call 305-872-2411
TSKW Glow Hours
The Studios of Key West offers weekly happy hours at Hugh’s View, a rooftop terrace at the Old Town art center at 533 Eaton St. The site offers panoramic vistas from the Gulf to the Atlantic and live music on select evenings.
Glow Hours are free and open to the public from 5 to 7 p.m. on select Thursdays.
Doors open at 5 p.m. and close at 5:30, or when the 40-person capacity is reached.
For information on available dates, visit http://www.tskw.org or call 305-296-0458.
Commemorative bricks
The Key West Art & Historical Society will be selling personalized commemorative bricks to be placed along the southwest walkway adjacent to the Custom House, 281 Front St.
The bricks, priced at $125, can accommodate up to three lines of wording. For purchase or information, visit https://www.bricksrus.com/donorsite/kwahs
Guitar classes
Classical guitarist Mateo is offering two guitar classes. On Sundays, the Guitar Orchestra Class will be held from 4 to 5 p.m. at the Coffee Mill Dance Studio, 804 White St. Guitarists at all levels are welcome. For registration, email mjampol627@gmail.com.
A class for beginners will held each Monday from 4 to 5 p.m. at Williams Hall, 729 Fleming St. For registration, visit http://www.williamshall.org.
The cost for each class is $20. For information, call 305-304-1437.