This Just In

Help bring back Marilyn
Marilyn Monroe was an international icon, and the Tropic Cinema’s sculpture of the legendary actress, created by Seward Johnson, is an icon in Key West.
Road construction is not a girl’s best friend, and the Tropic had to move the sculpture off-site to prevent damage during the city’s Eaton Street facelift. With the roadwork nearly complete, the Tropic is in need of assistance to bring her back to her home in front of the cinema.
Marilyn travels in style, requiring delicate handling and some specialized work to ensure she comes back safe, sound and refreshed, ready to delight the island’s many visitors.
It’s an unexpected expense for the non-profit cinema, which is seeking donations from the public to offset the cost of the iconic sculpture’s renovation and return.
To donate, visit https://www.tropiccinema.com/donate/.
Benefit concert
The Island Boys & Ms. Betty will be performing from 6:30 to 8:30 Saturday, March 18, at Higgs Beach to benefit the Star of the Sea Food Pantry.
Non-perishable food items and cash donations will be collected on site.
Concert goers are invited to bring a lawn chair or blanket to enjoy the free event.
For information, call 815-922-9125.
Spring Mix-Up
The Southernmost Chamber Music Society will perform its spring concert at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 16, at St. Paul’s Church, 401 Duval St.
Music will include the works of Elgar, Mozart, Field, Bach and more. A reception will follow the concert.
Tickets are available at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/a-spring-mix-up-tickets-465701274047 or at the door.
Advance screening
The Tropic Cinema, 416 Eaton St., will host an advance screening of “Are You There, God? It’s Me, Margaret” on Friday, March 24.
In attendance will be stars Rachel McAdams and Abby Ryder Fortson, producer James L. Brooks, writer/director Kelly Fremon Craig, producers Julie Ansell and Amy Brooks and author Judy Blume.
For tickets, visit http://www.tropiccinema.com.
Women’s Film Festival
The annual Key West NOW Women’s Film Festival has opened at the Tropic Cinema, 416 Eaton St.
“Trouble with Angels” (March 15) is a light-hearted comedy from director Ida Lupino. Released in 1966, this film stars Haley Mills, and Rosalind Russell as the Mother Superior of a rambunctious group of girls in a convent school.
On March 22, Agnès Varda’s 1962 film “Cleo from 5 to 7” will be shown. A young pop singer contemplates her own mortality as she awaits the results of a biopsy.
The final Wednesday’s film (March 29) is the HBO documentary, “The Janes,” telling the story of a group of women in pre-Roe Chicago, who worked together to provide safe abortions to thousands of women. Two of these women (now in their 80s) will join the audience by Zoom after the screening for a discussion of this topic.
All films will be shown at 6 p.m. Tickets are available online at https://www.tropiccinema.com or at the door.
TSKW Glow Hours
The Studios of Key West offers weekly happy hours at Hugh’s View, a rooftop terrace at the Old Town art center at 533 Eaton St. The site offers panoramic vistas and live music on select evenings.
Glow Hours are free and open to the public from 5 to 7 p.m. on Mondays and Tuesdays.
For information on available dates, visit http://www.tskw.org or call 305-296-0458.