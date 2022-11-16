POSH fundraiser
A fundraiser for the Florida Keys SPCA will be held from 6 to 9:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, at the Audubon House and Tropical Gardens, 205 Whitehead St.
The event will be Key West formal attire featuring a fascinator hat, which is a head piece, a style of millinery. It is usually a large head decoration on a band or clip with elaborate trimmings and decoration like a formal hat, and it can incorporate a base to make a miniature hat. Everyone is welcome to wear one.
Providing music will be Suenalo, a nine-piece Miami Latin band.
A New Orleans-style Second Line Parade will begin at 9:30 p.m. with an after party at Smokin Tuna Saloon, 4 Charles St.
For tickets, visit https://fkspca.ticketleap.com/posh-9th-annual/.
Pet pictures with the Grinch
Hank’s Hair of the Dog Saloon, 409 Caroline St., will host a photo session for pets and the Grinch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3. For a $20 cash donation, pet owners will get a professional high-resolution digital photo of their favorite four-legged friend with the world-famous furry green grump.
Proceeds will benefit River’s Wish, Inc., a senior dog sanctuary founded by Farmer Jeanne Selander. Also available are silent auction prizes, cocktails and mocktails and lunch selections from Garbo’s Food Truck.
Hank’s proprietor, Linda Turek, will match all funds raised.
For information on River’s Wish, Inc., visit http://www.riverswishinc.org. For information on pet pictures, email Kate McDonnell at bidogspa@gmail.com.
Holiday Parade floats sought
The City of Key West will host its Holiday Parade at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3. Applications for floats will be accepted until Monday, Nov. 21. Floats can be of any length but must be maneuverable and no more than 15 feet wide and 12 feet high. Each entry requires monitors. The number of entries is limited to 55.
Entry forms must be received by no later than 4 p.m. Monday, Nov. 21.
Applications are available at https://www.cityofkeywest-fl.gov, or by calling Special Events Administrator at 305-809-3881.
Happy Hour History
Raise a toast to Key West history with Key West Art & Historical Society Curator and Historian Cori Convertito from 5 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, during her popular “Happy Hour with the Historian” program at Comedy Key West, 218 Whitehead St.
Participants can enjoy a complimentary draft beer, glass of house wine or a soft drink while Convertito presents on the evening’s topic, “Jefferson B. Browne’s Key West,” which will explore one of the island’s most influential residents and one of its original historians.
For reservations, visit http://www.kwahs.org/upcoming-events. Tickets are $12 for KWAHS members, $15 for non-members. For information, contact Cori Convertito at 305-295-6616, Ext. 112, or email cconvertito@kwahs.org.
Sail into Historic Exploration
On Thursday, Dec. 15, Keys historian Cori Convertito will lead the next in a series of monthly historically informative two-hour seafaring excursions presented by Key West Art & Historical Society in partnership with S/V Argo Navis. She will be speaking on “Lighthouses of the Florida Keys.”
Passengers aboard the catamaran Argo Navis will enjoy Bloody Marys, mimosas or non-alcoholic beverages and light breakfast fare, while Bertelli shares the illuminating back-story and personal insights on the day’s topic, “Captain Benjamin Baker and Florida Keys Pineapple Farming.” His knowledge of Ben Baker, known as the King of Florida Wreckers in the 19th century, is extensive, and he will deftly examine Baker’s connection to Key West and his later ventures of introducing pineapple farming to the Florida Keys.
“Conch Cuisine & Culture,” will be presented by Key West Food Tours owner Analise Andrews on Thursday, Jan. 19.
Historic Seaport Sails are limited to 50 attendees; for reservations, visit http://www.kwahs.org/upcoming-events; cost is $75 for KWAHS members, $90 for non-members.
For information, contact Cori Convertito at 305-295-6616, Ext. 112, or email cconvertito@kwahs.org.
TSKW Glow Hours
The Studios of Key West offers weekly happy hours at Hugh’s View, a rooftop terrace at the Old Town art center at 533 Eaton St. The site offers panoramic vistas and live music on select evenings.
Glow Hours are free and open to the public from 6 to 8 p.m. on select Tuesdays.
Doors open at 6 p.m. and close at 6:30, or when the 40-person capacity is reached.
For information on available dates, visit http://www.tskw.org or call 305-296-0458.