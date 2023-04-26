Havana Night Party
A Hot! Hot! Hot! Havana Night Party will be a fundraiser for the Tree Institute’s Cuba Program from 6 to 10 p.m. on Wednesday, April 26.
The event will also benefit the Conch Republic’s flagship Wolf’s humanitarian voyages and youth programs and will be held at Smokin’ Tuna, 4 Charles St.
Attendees can bid on silent auction and raffle prizes including a trip to Havana. Dinner seating include traditional Cuban roast pork or vegan pasta, with rice, plantains’ salad, key lime pie and rum and set ups.
Bar seating includes a hot roast pork sandwich or vegan pasta, with salad or chips.
Tickets for dinner and bar seating are available at http://www.conchrepublic.com.
For information, email info@FlagshipWOL.com or call 866-355-8733.
‘Dinner & a Show’
The Key West High School band will present “Dinner & a Show” from 5:45 to 6:45 p.m. on Thursday, April 27.
Dinner will include Cuban-style fare, including salad, drinks and desserts, and will be offered in the KWHS courtyard, with the band’s spring concert to follow in the auditorium at 7 p.m. The high school is located at 2100 Flagler Ave.
For tickets and donations, visit https://www.vancoevents.com/us/events/landing?eid=31331&qr=true.
Garden talk
The Key West Botanical Garden Society, 5210 College Road, will host Cori Convertito of the Key West Art & Historical Society as the featured speaker at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 29.
She will discuss “Crossing the Florida Straits: 150 Years of Cuban Migration to South Florida.”
For information, visit http://www.keywest.garden or call 305-296-1504.
Mental health fundraiser
In honor of Mental Health Awareness month in May, the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Miami is hosting A Walk for Mental Health Awareness, on Saturday, May 20, from 8 to 11:30 pm. at Loan Depot Park, home of the Miami Marlins.
The event raises awareness and crucial funding for local mental health services and has sponsorship and walk team opportunities available for those interested in participating. A Monroe County team will be taking part in the event.
For information, registration and/or donations, visit http://www.NAMIWalks.org/Miami, email Kate Edelson at Kate@NAMIMiami.org or call 305-665-2540 or 786-775-0667.
Call to artists
The Studios of Key West, 533 Eaton St., is seeking artwork of all media and size for its annual Mango Madness members’ exhibition.
Drop off for artwork is Tuesday through Sunday, May 16-21, for the show, which opens Thursday, June 1.
For information, visit https://tskw.org/mango-madness-summer-members-show/.
Key Lime Festival
Key West’s annual Key Lime Festival is set to celebrate the world’s most sensational citrus with a bountiful array of festivities across the very island where Key lime pie was conceived Friday to Tuesday, June 30-July 4.
Over five days, lovers of the lime can indulge in a full menu of activities, from an event kick-off cookbook signing and champagne reception with festival co-founder and “Key West Key Lime Pie Cookbook” author David Sloan; Key lime-centric dinner and brunch events; a wild and world famous Key lime pie eating contest; a gravity-defying Key lime pie drop competition – from the top of the Key West Lighthouse; a scavenger hunt adventure; a Key lime pie hop, and for those with a taste for limey libations, a Key lime rum tasting and a bar Sip & Stroll.
For a calendar of events, visit http://www.keylimefestival.com.
Ship tours
U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Ingham, located in Truman Waterfront Park, is open for tours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. The cost is $15 for adults; $5 for children 7 to 13; $10 for retired military; $5 for active military. Happy hour will be held from one hour before to one hour after sunset each Friday, weather permitting; $5 admission for adults. For information, email info@uscgcingham.org. Donations to maintain the most decorated ship in Coast Guard history can be made by visiting http://www. uscgcingham.org/donate or mailed to Ingham Museum, P.O. Box 186, Key West, FL 33041.
TSKW Glow Hours
The Studios of Key West offers weekly happy hours at Hugh’s View, a rooftop terrace at the Old Town art center at 533 Eaton St. The site offers panoramic vistas and live music on select evenings.
Glow Hours are free and open to the public from 5 to 7 p.m. on Mondays and Tuesdays.
For information on available dates, visit http://www.tskw.org or call 305-296-0458.