This Just In

KWAHS fundraiser
The Key West Art & Historical Society will host a prohibition themed party fundraiser dinner at the A1A Speakeasy, aka Fort East Martello, 3501 S. Roosevelt Blvd., from 6 to 10 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17.
Guests will enjoy an open bar and dine on a surf n’ turf catered dinner, and relax in the Rumrunners Cigar Lounge with hand rolled cigars and rums. Swinging jazz music will be provided throughout the evening by Skipper’s Key West Jazz Band.
Honored at the event will be Bert Bender, Key West architect and preservationist, the recipient of the 2023 Scotti Merrill Preservation Award for his ongoing dedication to the historic preservation of the Custom House Museum. The annual accolade honors an individual who has dedicated him or herself to preserving the cultural heritage of the Florida Keys.
For tickets, visit http://www.kwahs.org/up-coming events.
Spring Fair
The Key West Preschool Co-op, 2610 Flagler Ave., will host its Spring Fair fundraiser from 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 4.
The event will feature bounce houses, inflatable obstacle course, live entertainment and a vendor village. To nominate someone for the dunk tank, email kwpcspringfairchair@gmail.com
Tickets may be purchased in advance for $12 at http://www.eventbrite.com or at the fair for $15.
GardenFest set
The Key West Tropical Forest & Botanical Garden, 5210 College Road, will host its free GardenFest from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 4.
“GardenFest Key West: The Green Market Place 2023” is to combine a plant exhibition and sale, craft market and educational presentations.
Attendees can view and purchase tropical and native plants from the garden’s on-site nursery and other plant and orchid vendors as well as earth-based arts and crafts with nature themes or composed of natural materials. Eco-friendly products and services, demonstrations and exhibits by conservation-focused nonprofit organizations also are to be featured.
Other planned attractions include a silent auction, a raffle, adult beverages, food vendors and a children’s science corner.
Attendees also can explore the arboretum, garden, wildlife refuge and educational center either at their own pace or during free guided tours offered by docents.
The diverse environment features two wetland habitats, two butterfly gardens with plants, national and state champion trees, birds, art and many threatened and endangered species among other elements.
For information, visit http://www.keywest.garden.
Home Tours
Key West Home Tours will be offered from 1 to 4 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, Feb. 17-18.
Presented by the Old Island Restoration Foundation, the tour is a way to experience the architecture and culture of the island.
Tickets are available online at http://www.oirf.org or by stopping by the Old Island Museum Store at 322 Duval St.
Art Festival to showcase creativity
An avenue in Key West’s historic Old Town is to become a free open-air gallery for those seeking creative offerings during the Old Island Days Art Festival.
Set for Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 25-26, the juried show is to feature as many as 100 fine artists from across the United States showcasing their wares from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days.
Exhibitors’ booths are to stretch along lower Whitehead Street as well as on Caroline Street within the Truman Annex residential enclave.
Featured artists display work including watercolors, oil and acrylic paintings, decorative sculpture, mixed-media offerings, ceramic pieces, jewelry, glass and metal creations, photography and more. Artistry is executed in styles ranging from traditional to contemporary to tropical.
The festival is presented by the Key West Art Center.
For event information, visit http://www.keywestartcenter.com/art-festival
‘It’s For The Birds’ fundraiser set
The public is invited to join the Key West Wildlife Center as it hosts “It’s For The Birds” Benefit at Fort West Martello, 1100 Atlantic Blvd., from 3 to 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 26.
The benefit will feature food and drinks from a variety of local restaurants, resorts and businesses. Activities will include live music, a silent auction, a “wine wall”, raffles, a Super Silent Auction and informational displays about the Center’s work with native wildlife.
Additionally, an Island Escape Raffle is being offered. Donate $50 and have a chance to win a two-night stay at Little Palm Island Resort and Spa. The winning ticket will be drawn at the event; winner need not be present to win.
Advance entry and raffle tickets are available at http://www.keywestwildlifecenter.com and will be available at the event.
All proceeds from this event will offset the cost of rescues, care and medical support of native wildlife.
TSKW Glow Hours
The Studios of Key West offers weekly happy hours at Hugh’s View, a rooftop terrace at the Old Town art center at 533 Eaton St. The site offers panoramic vistas and live music on select evenings.
Glow Hours are free and open to the public from 6 to 8 p.m. on select Tuesdays.
Doors open at 6 p.m. and close at 6:30, or when the 40-person capacity is reached.
For information on available dates, visit http://www.tskw.org or call 305-296-0458.