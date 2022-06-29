Ship tours
U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Ingham, located in Truman Waterfront Park, is open for tours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. The cost is $15 for adults; $5 for children 7 to 13; $10 for retired military; $5 for active military.
Happy hour will be held from one hour before to one hour after sunset each Friday and Saturday, weather permitting; $5 admission for adults.
For information, email info@uscgcingham.org. Donations to maintain the most decorated ship in Coast Guard history can be made by visiting http://www. uscgcingham.org/donate or mailed to Ingham Museum, P.O. Box 186, Key West, FL 33041.
‘Beat the Heat’ events
Monroe County Fire Rescue will host five “Beat the Heat” events this summer at different locations throughout the Florida Keys.
MCFR will be providing a gentle stream of misting water for children of all ages to enjoy in a safe and fun environment. It is a great way to meet neighborhood firefighters, learn about fire prevention and cool off from the summer heat.
Children are encouraged to wear a bathing suit and water shoes, and bring a bottle of water and a towel. The events take place on Saturdays from 10 to 11 a.m.
July 9: Layton Community Baptist Church, 128 S. Layton Dr., Layton
July 16: Big Pine Community Park, 31009 Atlantis Dr.
July 23: Sugarloaf School, 255 Crane Blvd.
July 30: Bernstein Park, 6751 5th St., Stock Island
“We love providing these annual summer events for children,” said Fire Chief Steve Hudson. “This gives kids a chance to cool off, have some fun, and meet their friendly neighborhood firefighters.”
For information, call MCFR at 305-289-6005. These events are subject to cancellation due to inclement or threatening weather.
Caribbean Street Fair
The Hemingway Days Caribbean Street Fair is scheduled to take place on Duval Street from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, July 23.
Sponsors and vendors for food, drink, arts and crafts are encouraged to make applications to Mary at 305–304-0578.
The street fair benefits Literacy Volunteers of America — Monroe County, Inc., which provides free, confidential, one-to-one and small group literacy tutoring.
Book Club in a Bag
The Monroe County Public Library has announced a new Book Club in a Bag collection. The free service allows local book clubs to conveniently borrow multiple copies of book club titles for their members.
“The Book Club in a Bag collection is an extension of our mission to provide free reading and entertainment options for every member of the Keys community. This service extends that mission to include book clubs by providing free access to multiple copies of a title for group discussion,” said Kim Rinaldi, Senior Branch Manager of Key West Library.
Each Book Club in a Bag includes 10 copies of a book club title and a list of discussion questions. Friends of the Big Pine Library donated the tote bags. Bags will loan for six weeks and must be returned to the circulation desk at one of the library’s five locations throughout the Keys.
“We hope that current book clubs will find this service convenient and that the new collection will encourage others to join in the fun and start their own book clubs,” said Kim Rinaldi.
For a list of available titles, search “Book Club in a Bag” in the library catalog at http://www.keyslibraries.org.
TSKW Glow Hours
The Studios of Key West offers weekly happy hours at Hugh’s View, a rooftop terrace at the Old Town art center at 533 Eaton St. The site offers panoramic vistas and live music on select evenings.
Glow Hours are free and open to the public from 6 to 8 p.m. on select Tuesdays.
Doors open at 6 p.m. and close at 6:30, or when the 40-person capacity is reached.
For information on available dates, visit http://www.tskw.org or call 305-296-0458.