Walk on White
An art walk will be held on White Street from 5 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 16.
Showcased will be Stone Soup, Harrison Gallery, Shade Ceramics and Shutter Photography and Bone Island Graphics, studios including Artists at the Armory and Coffee Mill Dance Studios, eateries such as Mayanjali Cafe and other area businesses.
For information, visit http://www.walkonwhitekeywest.com.
Music program
Music Room students will perform in “A Musical Winter Wonderland” at 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 19, at St. Paul’s Church, 401 Duval St.
The free program will be directed by Robin Kaplan and the young musicians will be accompanied by Skipper Kripitz and Joe Dallas.
Contributions are asked for the Wesley House Holiday Helpers Initiative and gifts are requested for children in need.
Concert for Children
The Key West Tropical Forest & Botanical Garden, 5210 College Road, will host a family-friendly children’s concert from 1 to 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 19.
The concert will feature local classical guitarist, Mateo Jampol performing songs especially for children and in the Garden’s Courtyard. Following the concert a craft project will be set up where children will have the opportunity to create their own holiday ornament.
This “Snowy Sunday” event will have Snow Cones, beverages and treats for sale. The cost will be $5 per child with a maximum cost of $10 per family.
TSKW Glow Hours
The Studios of Key West offers weekly happy hours at Hugh’s View, a rooftop terrace at the Old Town art center at 533 Eaton St. The site offers panoramic vistas from the Gulf to the Atlantic and live music on select evenings.
Glow Hours are free and open to the public from 5 to 7 p.m. on select Thursdays.
Doors open at 5 p.m. and close at 5:30, or when the 40-person capacity is reached.
For information on available dates, visit http://www.tskw.org or call 305-296-0458.
Holiday Historic Inn Tours
The annual Holiday Historic Inn Tours offer an opportunity for locals and visitors alike to explore the architecture and unique history of some of Key West’s charming inns while enjoying with holiday treats and libation samplings from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 17. Featured lodgings are The Mermaid & The Alligator, Winslow’s Bungalows, Wicker Guesthouse and the Weatherstation Inn.
Revelers can avail themselves of free trolley transportation or use their own bikes, trikes, or vehicles to travel to the various properties and enjoy self-guided tours in the island’s warm tropical holiday ambience.
Advance tickets are recommended and will be available for pick-up after 5 p.m. at The Mermaid & The Alligator on Dec. 17. If not sold out in advance, tickets will also be available for walk-up guests the night of the tour at the first destination only.
For ticket links, visit http://www.keywestholidayfest.com; for information, contact the Lodging Association at 305-296-4959.
Holiday burlesque
The Key West Burlesque will present “The Sugar Rum Cherry: A Burlesque Nutcracker” at the Key West Theater at 8 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, Dec. 15-17.
The cheeky production of the naughty but nice two-act holiday reverie showcases a bevy of burlesque beauties who dance their way through the land of libations in an adult version of the holiday classic.
The Key West Theater is located at 512 Eaton St. For tickets and information visit http://www.thekeywesttheater.com.
Nautical Expo
Fans of boating, fishing, diving and other watersports can take their pick of maritime merchandise at the annual Big Pine & Lower Keys Nautical Expo set for Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 15-16.
Designed to appeal to local and visiting sailors, anglers, kayakers, paddleboarders, underwater enthusiasts and everyone who enjoys the Florida Keys’ subtropical seafaring lifestyle, the open-air market is set for 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday.
More than 100 vendors will be on hand to showcase their offerings on the tree-shaded grounds of the Lower Keys Chamber of Commerce, 31020 Overseas Highway, Mile Marker 31 on Big Pine Key. Among the items typically available for purchase are dive and snorkel equipment, fishing gear, boating supplies, coastal lifestyle furnishings and unique nautical-themed wares.
Other attractions at the family-friendly event include live music provided by local and regional musicians and bands. Attendees also can browse booths featuring arts and crafts, clothing and jewelry and enjoy casual food and beverages.
Proceeds from the Nautical Expo benefit the programs of the Lower Keys Chamber of Commerce. Admission and parking are free.
For information, visit http://www.lowerkeyschamber.com or call 305-872-2411.