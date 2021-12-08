Walk on White
An art walk will be held on White Street from 5 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 16. Showcased will be Stone Soup, Harrison Gallery, Shade Ceramics and Shutter Photography and Bone Island Graphics, studios including Artists at the Armory and Coffee Mill Dance Studios, eateries such as Mayanjali Cafe and other area businesses. For information, visit http://www.walkonwhitekeywest.com
Book signings
Books & Books @ the Studios will host a book signing with Eliza Nellums at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 9, in the courtyard of Carriage Trade House, 529 Eaton St. A virtual reading will be offered via Zoom at 6 p.m. To register for the virtual and/or the in-person event visit https://booksandbookskw.com/eliza-nellums/. The event is free and open to the public.
The Key West Butterfly & Nature Conservatory, 1316 Duval St. will host a book signing for “Tickle Time,” by author Jill Driscoll, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 11.
TSKW Glow Hours
The Studios of Key West offers weekly happy hours at Hugh’s View, a rooftop terrace at the Old Town art center at 533 Eaton St. The site offers panoramic vistas from the Gulf to the Atlantic and live music on select evenings.
Glow Hours are free and open to the public from 5 to 7 p.m. on select Thursdays. Doors open at 5 p.m. and close at 5:30, or when the 40-person capacity is reached.
For information on available dates, visit http://www.tskw.org or call 305-296-0458.
Library storytime
The Key West Library will offer an early literacy storytime program for children each Friday morning at 11 a.m. The program features interactive stories, songs, rhymes and crafts.
The early literacy practices help build the foundation for a lifelong love of learning. Storytime offers an opportunity to experience the practices in action, to discover great books, music and to socialize with other parents. Expecting parents and siblings are welcomed.
For information, call 305-292-3595. The library is located at 700 Fleming St.
Free English tutoring
Literacy Volunteers of America provides free, confidential one-to-one and small group literacy instruction for any Monroe County resident who needs help reading, writing and communicating in English.
For information on tutoring or being a student, stop by the office inside the Lions Club building, 2405 N. Roosevelt Blvd., call or text 305-304-0578 or visit http://www.lva-monroe.com.
LVA serves students in the Lower, Middle and Upper Keys.
Guitar classes
Classical guitarist Mateo is offering two guitar classes. On Sundays the Guitar Orchestra Class will be held from 4 to 5 p.m. at the Coffee Mill Dance Studio, 804 White St. Guitarists at all levels are welcome. For registration email jampolmateo1@gmail.com.
A class for beginners will held each Monday from 4 to 5 p.m. at Williams Hall, 729 Fleming St. For registration, visit http://www.williamshall.org. The cost for each class is $20.
For information, call 305-304-1437.