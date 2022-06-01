Book Club in a Bag
The Monroe County Public Library has announced a new Book Club in a Bag collection. The free service allows local book clubs to conveniently borrow multiple copies of book club titles for their members.
“The Book Club in a Bag collection is an extension of our mission to provide free reading and entertainment options for every member of the Keys community. This service extends that mission to include book clubs by providing free access to multiple copies of a title for group discussion,” said Kim Rinaldi, Senior Branch Manager of Key West Library.
Each Book Club in a Bag includes 10 copies of a book club title and a list of discussion questions. Friends of the Big Pine Library donated the tote bags. Bags will loan for six weeks and must be returned to the circulation desk at one of the library’s five locations throughout the Keys.
“We hope that current book clubs will find this service convenient and that the new collection will encourage others to join in the fun and start their own book clubs,” said Kim Rinaldi.
For a list of available titles, search “Book Club in a Bag” in the library catalog at http://www.keyslibraries.org.
Proposals sought
The Studios of Key West is accepting proposals for workshops and exhibitions.
TSKW presents more than 70 classes each year in a range of media for artists from beginners to professionals and is looking for new instructors to share their talents.
With four distinct gallery spaces, TSKW has an array of options for artists looking to showcase their work. The deadline to propose a workshop is Wednesday, June 15, at http://www.tskw.org/submit-a-proposal
TSKW Glow Hours
The Studios of Key West offers weekly happy hours at Hugh’s View, a rooftop terrace at the Old Town art center at 533 Eaton St. The site offers panoramic vistas and live music on select evenings.
Glow Hours are free and open to the public from 6 to 8 p.m. on select Mondays and Tuesdays.
Doors open at 6 p.m. and close at 6:30, or when the 40-person capacity is reached.
For information on available dates, visit http://www.tskw.org or call 305-296-0458.
Hemingway street fair
The Hemingway Days Caribbean Street Fair is scheduled to take place on Duval Street from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, July 23.
Sponsors and vendors for food, drink, arts and crafts are encouraged to make applications to Mary at 305–304-0578.
The street fair benefits Literacy Volunteers of America — Monroe County, Inc., which provides free, confidential, one-to-one and small group literacy tutoring.
Ship tours
U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Ingham, located in Truman Waterfront Park, is open for tours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. The cost is $15 for adults; $5 for children 7 to 13; $10 for retired military; $5 for active military.
Happy hour will be held from one hour before to one hour after sunset each Friday and Saturday, weather permitting; $5 admission for adults.
For information, email info@uscgcingham.org. Donations to maintain the most decorated ship in Coast Guard history can be made by visiting http://www. uscgcingham.org/donate or mailed to Ingham Museum, P.O. Box 186, Key West, FL 33041.
Guitar classes
Classical guitarist Mateo is offering two guitar classes. On Sundays, the Guitar Orchestra Class will be held from 4 to 5 p.m. at the
Coffee Mill Dance Studio, 804 White St. Guitarists at all levels are welcome. For registration email mjampol627@gmail.com.
A class for beginners will held each Monday from 4 to 5 p.m. at Williams Hall, 729 Fleming St. For registration, visit http://www.williamshall.org.
The cost for each class is $20.
For information, call 305-304-1437.