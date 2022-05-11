A Taste of
History Dinner
The Matecumbe Historical Trust will host a themed dinner, allowing guests the opportunity to taste and learn about Florida Keys dining selections of yesteryear, on Tuesday, May 17, at 7p.m., in the Chart Room of the Old Conch Harbor, 90311 Overseas Highway, Tavernier.
The lobster bisque, Conch fritters, shrimp cocktail salad, fried coconut shrimp, Parmesan mahi and Key Lime pie for dessert will be created from traditional Florida Keys recipes.
The dinner includes one complimentary beverage of with a choice of wine, beer or rum punch. Complimentary sodas, iced tea, and coffee are available.
Dishes will celebrate the early residents’ ingenuity and creativity in utilizing the foods available to them before and after Henry Flagler’s railway enabled the transporting of products which made life, both in the kitchen and out, a little easier.
The cost is $69.99 per person, includes tax and gratuity. For reservations, call Barbara at 305-393-0940.
Dance production
The Coffee Mill Dance Studio will celebrate 39 years of dance in Key West with a presentation of DanceWorks 19, featuring “Cinderella” plus other new works at 7 p.m. Saturday, May 21, and 2 p.m. Sunday, May 22, at the Tennessee Williams Theatre, 5901 College Road.
This annual dance concert brings together work produced by students, faculty, and professional dancers as they collaborate in celebration of all styles of dance including ballet, contemporary, hiphop, modern, tap, jazz, lyrical and more.
For tickets, visit http://www. keystix.com or call 305-295-7676. For information, visit http://www.coffeemilldance.com.
Book Club in a Bag
The Monroe County Public Library has announced a new Book Club in a Bag collection. The free service allows local book clubs to conveniently borrow multiple copies of book club titles for their members.
“The Book Club in a Bag collection is an extension of our mission to provide free reading and entertainment options for every member of the Keys community. This service extends that mission to include book clubs by providing free access to multiple copies of a title for group discussion,” said Kim Rinaldi, Senior Branch Manager of Key West Library.
Each Book Club in a Bag includes 10 copies of a book club title and a list of discussion questions. Friends of the Big Pine Library donated the tote bags. Bags will loan for six weeks and must be returned to the circulation desk at one of the library’s five locations throughout the Keys.
“We hope that current book clubs will find this service convenient and that the new collection will encourage others to join in the fun and start their own book clubs,” said Rinaldi.
For a list of available titles, search “Book Club in a Bag” in the library catalog at http://www.keyslibraries.org.
TSKW Glow Hours
The Studios of Key West offers weekly happy hours at Hugh’s View, a rooftop terrace at the Old Town art center at 533 Eaton St. The site offers panoramic vistas and live music on select evenings.
Glow Hours are free and open to the public from 6 to 8 p.m. on select Mondays and Tuesdays.
Doors open at 6 p.m. and close at 6:30, or when the 40-person capacity is reached.
For information on available dates, visit http://www.tskw.org or call 305-296-0458.
Ship tours
U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Ingham, located in Truman Waterfront Park, is open for tours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. The cost is $15 for adults; $5 for children 7 to 13; $10 for retired military; $5 for active military.
Happy hour will be held from one hour before to one hour after sunset each Friday and Saturday, weather permitting; $5 admission for adults.
For information, email info@uscgcingham.org. Donations to maintain the most decorated ship in Coast Guard history can be made by visiting http://www. uscgcingham.org/donate or mailed to Ingham Museum, P.O. Box 186, Key West, FL 33041.
Guitar classes
Classical guitarist Mateo is offering two guitar classes. On Sundays, the Guitar Orchestra Class will be held from 4 to 5 p.m. at the
Coffee Mill Dance Studio, 804 White St. Guitarists at all levels are welcome. For registration, email mjampol627@gmail.com.
A class for beginners will held each Monday from 4 to 5 p.m. at Williams Hall, 729 Fleming St. For registration, visit http://www.williamshall.org.
The cost for each class is $20.
For information, call 305-304-1437.