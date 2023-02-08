This Just In

Elizabeth Bishop celebration
A party to honor poet Elizabeth Bishop (1911-1979) will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, at the Gardens Hotel, 526 Angela St., with poetry and prose readings for the U.S. Poet Laureate.
The Garden gate opens at 4:45 pm; social distancing; masks, sweaters, and umbrellas are recommended and seating is limited. There is no charge, donations are welcomed.
The event presented by the Elizabeth Bishop Key West Committee. For information, call 518-423-8663 or email malcolmrw2013@hotmail.com.
Zoltán Fejévári i
n concert
The third concert of Key West Impromptu Classical Concerts’ season will feature pianist Zoltán Fejévári at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 12, at St. Paul’s Church, 401 Duval St.
Fejévári will also present an education seminar to the music students of the Bahama Village Music Program on Saturday, Feb. 11.
The Sunday program will feature works from Johannes Bach, Franz Schubert and Maurice Ravel.
Admission is $20 at the door. Students are admitted free.
For information, visit http://www.keywestimpromptu.org.
Home Tours
Key West Home Tours will be offered from 1 to 4 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, Feb. 17-18.
Presented by the Old Island Restoration Foundation, the tour is a way to experience the architecture and culture of the island.
Tickets are available online at http://www.oirf.org or by stopping by the Old Island Museum Store at 322 Duval St.
KWAHS fundraiser
The Key West Art & Historical Society will host a prohibition themed party fundraiser dinner at the A1A Speakeasy, aka Fort East Martello, 3501 S. Roosevelt Blvd., from 6 to 10 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17.
Guests will enjoy an open bar and dine on a surf n’ turf catered dinner, and relax in the Rumrunners Cigar Lounge with hand rolled cigars and rums. Swinging jazz music will be provided throughout the evening by Skipper’s Key West Jazz Band.
Honored at the event will be Bert Bender, Key West architect and preservationist, the recipient of the 2023 Scotti Merrill Preservation Award for his ongoing dedication to the historic preservation of the Custom House Museum. The annual accolade honors an individual who has dedicated him or herself to preserving the cultural heritage of the Florida Keys.
For tickets, visit http://www.kwahs.org/up-coming events.
Valentine’s
Day Gala
Wesley House Family Service’s annual fundraising gala will be held from 6 to 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 14, on the grounds of the Custom House Museum, 281 Front St.
The theme is 1800s Baroque, inspired by the Netflix series “Bridgerton,” costumes are encouraged and cocktail attire is acceptable.
Full tables may be reserved by purchasing either a quantity of eight or 10 guaranteed seating tickets. Regular gala tickets provide the same buffet meal with limited seating available on a first-come-first-serve basis. All tickets include a complimentary welcome glass of champagne and a cash bar.
The emcees are Erin McKenna and Steve Miller and music will be provided by the Prime Movers.
A silent auction will feature art and items donated by Keys businesses.
For tickets, visit http://www.wesleyhouse.org/valentinesgala
Plant sale and exhibitAn exhibition and sale of rare plants will be held at the Key West Tropical Forest & Botanical Garden from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 4, at 5210 College Road. Admission is free.
Tropical and native plants from vendors and the garden’s plant nursery. Activities include docent guided tours, a children’s science corner, all-day music, adult beverages, food vendors, local arts & craft vendors, a silent auction and 50/50 raffle, eco-friendly products and services and exhibits by conservation-oriented non-profit organizations.
{strong style=”font-size: 1.17em;”}Choral group seeks singers{/strong}Keys Choral Arts is looking for singers for its spring season.
Rehearsals are held on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at Grace Lutheran Church, 2713 Flagler Ave. Auditions are not required and the group is preparing for its spring concert scheduled for Tuesday, March 28.
Membership is open throughout the month of January to anyone age 16 and above, with basses and tenors particularly desired. Dues are $100 per person and full and partial scholarships are available..
Keys Choral Arts is a true community chorus for people who love to sing. Audio learning tracks are provided for each voice part, and can be accessed through its website http://www.keyschoralarts.org. All that is required is a love of making music and a sincere commitment to dedicate the necessary time for rehearsals and individual learning.
For information, call Tim Peterson at 561-445-1709 or email keyschoralarts@gmail.com.
{strong style=”font-size: 16px;”}TSKW Glow Hours{/strong}The Studios of Key West offers weekly happy hours at Hugh’s View, a rooftop terrace at the Old Town art center at 533 Eaton St. The site offers panoramic vistas and live music on select evenings.
Glow Hours are free and open to the public from 6 to 8 p.m. on select Tuesdays.
Doors open at 6 p.m. and close at 6:30, or when the 40-person capacity is reached.
For information on available dates, visit http://www.tskw.org or call 305-296-0458.