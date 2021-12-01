Key West documentary
On Tuesday, Dec. 7, at 6 p.m. “Key West: 200 Years of History and Culture,” will be presented by Tropic Cinema, the Key West Art & Historical Society and the Monroe County School District.
Director Michael J. Kirk’s film, “Find Your Groove,” will be screened and will offer a sneak peak at the landmark project. Viewers will be invited become involved and be a part of creating this legacy for generations to come.
Admission is free. For reservations and information, visit https://www.tropiccinema.com/event/key-west-200-years-of-history-and-culture/
The Tropic Cinema is located 416 Easton St.
Choral Arts schedule
The Keys Choral Arts has scheduled Christmas concerts at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 401 Duval St. The first will be Sunday, Dec. 5, starting at 4 p.m. and marking the return of the Eaton Street Christmas Stroll, involving the Tropic Cinema, Key West Theater, the Studios of Key West, Old Stone United Methodist Church and Williams Hall. The event is free, but registration is required at http://www.keyschoralarts.org.
The Southernmost Chamber Music Society will hold a Christmas Concert with Keys Choral Arts at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 14, also at St. Paul’s Church. Ticketing information is available at http://www.southernmostchambermusicsociety.com and at http://www.keyschoralarts.org.
TSKW Glow Hours
The Studios of Key West offers weekly happy hours at Hugh’s View, a rooftop terrace at the Old Town art center at 533 Eaton St. The site offers panoramic vistas from the Gulf to the Atlantic and live music on select evenings.
Glow Hours are free and open to the public from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursdays.
Doors open at 5 p.m. and close at 5:30, or when the 40-person capacity is reached.
For information, visit http://www.tskw.org or call 305-296-0458.
Library storytime
The Key West Library will offer an early literacy storytime program for children each Friday morning at 11 a.m. The program features interactive stories, songs, rhymes and crafts.
The early literacy practices help build the foundation for a lifelong love of learning. Storytime offers an opportunity to experience the practices in action, to discover great books, music and to socialize with other parents. Expecting parents and siblings are welcomed.
For information, call 305-292-3595. The library is located at 700 Fleming St.
Guitar classes
Classical guitarist Mateo is offering two guitar classes. On Sundays the Guitar Orchestra Class will be held from 4 to 5 p.m. at the Coffee Mill Dance Studio, 804 White St. Guitarists at all levels are welcome. For registration email jampolmateo1@gmail.com.
A class for beginners will held each Monday from 4 to 5 p.m. at Williams Hall, 729 Fleming St. For registration, visit http://www.williamshall.org.
The cost for each class is $20.
For information, call 305-304-1437.
Free English tutoring
Literacy Volunteers of America provides free, confidential one-to-one and small group literacy instruction for any Monroe County resident who needs help reading, writing and communicating in English. For information on tutoring or being a student, stop by the office inside the Lions Club building, 2405 N. Roosevelt Blvd., call or text 305-304-0578 or visit http://www.lva-monroe.com. LVA serves students in the Lower, Middle and Upper Keys.