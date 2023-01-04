The Coffee Butler Amphitheater at Truman Waterfront will be the venue for a trio of music festivals this winter, filling most of the month of January with various music genres.
First up will be the RokIsland Fest, scheduled for Tuesday through Saturday, Jan. 17-21.
Hosted by radio and television personality Eddie Trunk, the second annual music festival has added an additional day of music to its schedule that will feature a raucous lineup of legendary hitmakers and hard rock icons including Styx, Tesla, Vince Neil, Loverboy, 38 Special, Queensrÿche, Extreme, Stephen Pearcy (the voice of Ratt), Stryper, Steven Adler of Guns N’ Roses, Quiet Riot, Enuff Z’Nuff and more.
Next up will be the Mile 0 Fest, at the Amphitheater and additional venues the following week, Tuesday through Saturday, Jan. 24-28.
Celebrating its sixth year, Mile 0 Fest Key West brings the Americana and Red Dirt Music to the island paradise for five days of full-band performances, acoustic jam sessions and song swaps from over 60 legendary, established, and emerging artists. This year’s lineup includes Randy Rogers Band, Wade Bowen, Morgan Wade, Shane Smith & The Saints, Pat Green, Jack Ingram, Cody Canada & The Departed and Jamie Lin Wilson with more lineup announcements to come.
Additionally, the festival will host an array of local food vendors, clothing, art, jewelry and more. For information, visit https://mile0fest.com/
The Key Western Fest will take the stage Wednesday through Saturday, Feb.1-4.
In addition to the four-day festival, Key Western Fest will have a free kick-off celebration that is open to the public on Tuesday, Jan. 31., featuring performances from Little Texas, Ricochet and more at a location to be announced.
This music festival will feature a one-of-a-kind convergence of country music superstars from an era that solidified the genre as a cultural touchstone and global phenomenon. Artists include Clint Black, Sara Evans, The Oak Ridge Boys, Clay Walker, Sawyer Brown, Deana Carter, Neal McCoy, Blackhawk, Mark Chesnutt, Pam Tillis and many more.