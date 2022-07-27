Tommy Levecchia and his two sisters are from Marlton, New Jersey, 12 miles from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. He came from a musical family: his father, Tom, played saxophone and drums; and his mother, Patricia, played the piano. Tommy starting playing drums early in life.

At age 9, Tommy began playing the trumpet. His dad had suggested learning the trumpet because it was the opposite of the saxophone. He began in earnest in middle school, taking private lessons and continuing into high school, becoming more successful. He performed in the high school jazz band, concert band and marching band.