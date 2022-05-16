Last week, movie pal Ben Volpian offered us a list of his Top 10 best movied, in response to a previous column enumerating the selections by Rotten Tomato readers.
Lots of other cinephiles joined in, too. Nobody seemed to like the Rotten Tomatoes picks.
My friend Andrew Daly also provided a lengthy list of his own, but he found it impossible to rank them. “Any one of these,” he says.
• “The Godfather”
• “Grand Illusion”
• “Psycho”
• “The Third Man”
• “Intolerance”
• “Lawrence of Arabia”
• “The Informer”
• “Dr. Strangelove”
• “Treasure of the Sierra Madre”
• “Rear Window”
• “Rashomon” / “Seven Samurai”
• “Metropolis”
• “Beauty and the Beast” (Jean Cocteau)
• “Diabolique”
• “Duck Soup”
• “M”
• “Sunset Boulevard”
• “Some Like It Hot”
• “On the Waterfront”
Not bad.
Movie maven Sheldon Davidson weighed in, “Anything but Dr. Zhivago.” Then he added, “How could you have a Best Movies list without ‘Casablanca,’ ‘Singin’ in the Rain,’ or one of the Fred Astaire movies?”
And Dennis Beaver, founder of the Tennessee Williams Museum, suggested the movie adaptations of “A Streetcar Named Desire,” “Cat on a Hot Tin Roof,” and “The Rose Tattoo.” He added, “I’m biased, but who isn’t?”
My friend Peyton Evans concluded, “Who can say what movies are best? Those of us who love movies equally love different movies. I have gone to movies with friends and come out with totally opposite takes: one of us loved it, the other hated it. Just for the record, I cannot stand ‘Ben Hur’ … I have watched ‘Casablanca’ probably 20 to 30 times in my life. Who could deny its greatness?”
Peyton had a few other movies to put on the list: “Witness for the Prosecution,” “Rebecca,” “North by Northwest,” “Suspicion,” “Notorious.”
Other hardcore fans argued for “Raging Bull,” or “Citizen Kane.” One even nominated “Peewee’s Great Adventure.”
Top 10 or not, I’d recommend any one of the above movies.