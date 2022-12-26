“For some, New Year’s Eve is a time to celebrate,” says Oprah Winfrey. “It’s the end of one year and the (almost) start of another, where everyone has the chance to say a proper goodbye to the last 12 months and, possibly, start fresh for the next 12.”
For our Top 10 list of great New Year’s movies, we turned to that epitome of tastemakers, Oprah. Here are the Oprah Daily’s Top 10 New Year’s movies.
So grab some champagne, turn on the TV and get ready to ring in the New Year with one of these perfect movies.
10. “When Harry Met Sally” (1989) — Often touted as the best rom-com of all, this is the Rob Reiner-Nora Ephron masterpiece about a couple who spent their entire friendship trying to not to have sex. It culminates in a New Year’s Eve midnight kiss that begins with Frank Sinatra’s “It Had to Be You” and ends with “Auld Lang Syne.”
9. “Trading Places” (1983) — Not in the mood for a romance? Go with a New Year’s Eve comedy starring Dan Aykroyd and Eddie Murphy as two men caught up in an experiment about nature vs. nurture. Billy Ray Valentine (Murphy) is plucked off the street of New York to become a commodities broker in a prince-and-the-pauper parody.
8. “Holidate” (2020) — Sloane (Emma Roberts) is alone for the holidays, so she brings a phony “holidate” to parties. From New Year’s Eve to Valentine’s Day, she and Jack (Luke Bracey) spend holidays together — until they eventually fall for each other.
7. “Moonstruck” (1987) — While not exactly about New Year’s Eve, this romance is set amid the depths of a New York winter — “and people trying to find warmth within it.’
6. “Ocean’s 11” (1960) — Or you could watch a classic, the original Ocean’s film starring Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin and Sammy Davis Jr. as likeable crooks plotting a New Year’s Eve casino heist.
5. “Ocean’s Eleven” (2001) — In this remake, Danny Ocean (George Clooney) is planning one of his most ambitious heists. It doesn’t matter if you’ve already seen the original movie, the ingenious twists will delight you.
4. “An American in Paris” (1951) — Here, dancing legends Gene Kelly, Georges Guétary and Oliver Lavant all vie for the heart of the same Parisian beauty (Leslie Caron). It’s their black-and-white New Year’s Eve shindig that will get the juices flowing.
3. “Four Rooms” (1995) — Although this New Year’s Eve comedy is loosely based on the writings of storyteller Roald Dahl, the cult classic is not for the kiddos. There’s debauchery going down in the Hotel Mon Signor in Los Angeles.
2. “About Time” (2013) — A delightful British romantic comedy, it stars Rachel McAdams and Domhnall Gleeson as a couple whose story continues to be rewritten thanks to Tim’s ability to travel through time. One of the film’s best scenes is when Tim keeps hopping back in time to get a New Year’s Eve kiss just right.
1. “New Year’s Eve” (2011) — Director Garry Marshall loved the holidays. Check out his body of work: “Mother’s Day,” “Valentine’s Day,” “New Year’s Eve.” As Oprah observes, “Each of his seasonal contributions is an interconnected ensemble comedy that assembles several bold-faced names into one glitzy movie.” For New Year’s Eve, you have a collision of Josh Duhamel, Michelle Pfeiffer, Halle Berry, Jessica Biel and Zac Efron, among others.
Three other movies would have ranked higher on my list: “High School Musical” (2006), an endearing family-friendly Disney musical with Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens that begins on the holiday itself; “200 Cigarettes” (1999) with Paul Rudd, Kate Hudson, Martha Plimpton, Ben Affleck, Dave Chappelle and Christina Ricci getting dolled up for what is going to be the best party of the year (that is, if they can ever get there); and “After the Thin Man” (1936), a sequel to the Christmas-set “Thin Man” with Nick and Nora (William Powell and Myrna Loy) back on the West Coast for New Year’s Eve with another missing-persons case to solve.