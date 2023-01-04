The new movie “M3gen” gives us another scary doll. That got us thinking about all those horror movies featuring dangerous playthings.
“The dead-eyed stare of dolls will always be creepy, mimicking a life they don’t possess,” says Patrick Armstrong of GameRant. “Whether dolls, ventriloquist dummies, or puppets, these unnerving figures will probably continue to have horror movies made about them for as long as the film industry exists. With more of these hand-crafted creeps added to film every day, it becomes harder and harder to choose the very best. There’s no question, however, that these dolls rank amongst the most sinister ever imagined.”
10) Fats in “Magic” (1978) — Wes will always remember Anthony Hopkins as Hannibal the Cannibal, but this movie had him starring as a very different kind of monster. Here, he plays a struggling magician who reignites his career when he begins working alongside a ventriloquist dummy, Fats. In most horror films featuring ventriloquist dummies, the dolls are possessed ... but Fats is product of the magician’s split personality, the embodiment of his disintegrating psyche.
9) Hugo in “Dead of Night” (1945) — Michael Redgrave’s character and Hugo share a prison cell where the horror takes place. This sets the standard for so much that was to come.
8) Brahms in “The Boy” (2016) — An elderly couple who had lost their son at an early age decide to raise a life-size doll in his place, going so far as to hire a nanny to care for him.
7) Billy in “Saw” (2004) — This doll is an actual puppet, a dead, mechanical thing only given as much life as its owner wishes. Unfortunately, Billy’s owner is John Kramer, the serial killer better known as Jigsaw.
6) Doll in “Deep Red” (1975) – Legendary horror director Dario Argento always had interesting imagery to his films, so when the time came for him to craft an unnerving doll for this film, success was a certainty.
5) Clown in “Poltergeist” (2015) — The clown is menacing before it even moves. When it gets possessed by the supernatural force, things get far, far worse.
4) Blade in “Puppet Master” franchise (1989, 1990, 1991, 1993, 1994, 1998, 1999, 2003, 2004, 2010, 2012, 2017, 2018, 2020, 2022) — This franchise is filled with numerous horrifying puppets — Pinhead, Jester, Six-Shooter, Torch, Leech Woman, Tunneler and Doctor Death — but most frightful of all is their de facto leader, Blade.
3) Annabelle in “The Conjuring” franchise (2013, 2014, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2021) — One of the longest-running horror franchises, it has Annabelle to thank for that. From the severe eyebrows to the red cheeks and glaring eyes, Annabelle is terrifying on a visual level … and that’s before she comes alive.
2) He Who Kills in “Trilogy of Terror” (1975) — The third segment of the anthology features a woman terrorized by a Zuni fetish doll. “Amelia” has only a single actor, Karen Black, as she tries to escape the wrathful doll.
1) Chucky in the “Child’s Play” franchise (1988, 1990, 1991, 1998, 2004, 2013, 2017, 2019) — Charles Lee Ray was a human serial killer before transferring his soul into a Good Guy doll. Thus, Chucky was born. He is the perversion of goodness, turning a sweet doll into a murderous monster. As GameRant says, “Despite his height, Chucky stands head-and-shoulders above every other scary doll.”
As for me, I’ll still with Robert, Key West’s haunted doll. There have been a few movies about him, but insiders know he was the inspiration for Chucky.