The Nao Santa Maria, a replica of the Spanish three-masted ship that was part of Christopher Columbus’ exploration fleet in 1492, is now docked at Mallory Square and available for tours through Sunday, May 23.
The ship is owned by the Nao Victoria Foundation, a non-profit institution specializing in promoting and enhancing cultural events through its historical ships. The 93-foot Nao Santa Maria was built in 2017 to commemorate the Columbus’ journey on its 525th anniversary, when voyagers were able to discover the routes that lead to America for the very first time.
The sailors cast off from their known world on Sept. 6, 1492 and after 36 nerve-racking days, reached a new world on Oct. 12.
The Nao Victoria Foundation shares maritime culture, researching for the recovery, construction, and promotion of historical ships: Nao Victoria, El Galeón, and the Nao Santa María. These ships sail to ports around the world allowing guests to visit and interact with history.
The Nao Victoria Foundation is constantly looking for the historical accuracy combined with innovative techniques in the shipbuilding sector, and always following current international regulations. This represents a massive advance in terms of environmental impact, costs, durability, and maintenance of the ships, without affecting their historical aspect, navigability or maneuver.
The Nao Santa María is one of foundation’s trademark vessels and educates visitors on the region’s ships, maritime, seafarer’s tradition and sailing from that age. The Nao Santa María crossed the Atlantic Ocean from Spain to America using the trade winds in November 2018, reaching Puerto Rico after 29 days to get started a successful tour in US East Coast and also taking part of Tall Ships America gatherings in the Great Lakes through January 2020.
After fourteen months of investigation, more than 300,000 hours of work were carried out along another fourteen months for the construction, where the mold of the hull was created, then working with the wood for the cladding, the placement of the masts, the preparation of the rigging and apparel, and the installation of the equipment.
Tours of the ship are offered from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. daily. Tickets prices are $15 for adults, $5 for youth ages 5-12, and free for children younger than 5. Advance purchases can be made at https://www.naosantamaria.org and is recommended, although tickets will be available at the gate before boarding based on availability.
For information on the Nao Santa Maria, visit https://www.naosantamaria.org